LEHI, Utah, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CancerVAX, Inc., developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, announced that it has recently filed a non-provisional patent application to protect its invention which leverages cutting-edge bioengineering techniques such as CRISPR and mRNA to develop a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine (UCV).

“This is a very important milestone for us,” said Ryan Davies, CancerVAX CEO. “We previously filed a confidential provisional patent in October 2021 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for our breakthrough universal cancer vaccine. Our regular utility patent application (nonprovisional) will now allow the USPTO to formally review our invention claims. If any claims are granted, we will have patent protection starting from the October 2021 provisional filing date.”

Mr. Davies stated, “As we previously announced, our plan is to leverage existing cutting-edge biotechnologies, such as CRISPR and mRNA, to develop a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, we are developing cancer vaccines that will similarly leverage the body’s immune system to target and destroy cancer cells.”

“Conventional cancer immunotherapy is based on finding protein markers or mechanisms that are naturally expressed in cancer cells and then developing custom antibodies or immune cells to target those specific protein markers for cell destruction,” Mr. Davies continued. “The main challenge with this approach is that human biology is not very predictable, and the natural protein markers often appear in healthy normal cells as well. As a result, any treatment targeting those natural markers often also affect normal cells. It is only through extensive human clinical trials that one can determine if a particular treatment is viable.”

Mr. Davies concluded, “Instead, we plan to engineer a custom, non-naturally occurring protein marker for cancer cells to express, and then vaccinate against that. We believe that this is a novel approach which could help overcome cancer, a disease that according to the World Health Organization, is the second cause of death in the world.”

