Lehi, Utah, April 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CancerVax, Inc., developer of a breakthrough Universal Cancer Vaccine treatment that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that its Reg A+ offering has been qualified by the SEC allowing the Company to formally launch a funding round of up to $5 million. Proceeds from the SEC qualified Reg A+ offering will be used by the Company to continue work on its breakthrough cancer treatments.

CancerVax CEO, Byron Elton said, “We are very excited about the Company’s progress to date. Working with our world class cancer research team at UCLA, we are committed to the goal of finding a better way to treat cancer. Thus far, we’ve raised $3.3 million of seed funding and plan to raise an additional $5 million to further the development of our novel cancer treatments.”

The offering is available to the general public. For more information about the offering, please visit https://cancervax.com/investors.

For more information about CancerVax, please visit https://www.cancervax.com/ .

This offering is made in reliance on Regulation A+ under the Securities Act of 1933. The securities offered are speculative, illiquid, and an investor could lose the entire investment. Investors should read the relevant Offering Circular and consider the risks disclosed therein before investing. For full disclaimers, visit SEC.gov .

About Us

CancerVax, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine to fight cancer using the body’s immune system. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with incredible precision. Like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we work with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer primarily affecting children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot – a better way to treat cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

