LEHI, Utah, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CancerVAX, Inc., developer of a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, today announced that its sponsored research program with the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) to research and develop a universal cancer vaccine (UCV) is now fully under way.

The UCLA research team, which includes Dr. Steven Jonas, Dr. Christopher Seet, Dr. Satiro De Oliveira and Dr. Christopher Denny, will leverage cutting-edge bioengineering and molecular technologies to develop a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine (UCV) that will leverage the body’s immune system to detect, mark, and kill cancer cells.

“As previously announced, this is our second and most significant research program with UCLA and could lead to a significant breakthrough in treating many forms of cancer,” said Ryan Davies, CancerVAX CEO.

CancerVAX also entered into an agreement with UCLA that gives the Company the exclusive rights to license all intellectual properties and technologies that may result from this research program.

Mr. Davis continued, “Conventional cancer immunotherapy is based on finding protein markers or mechanisms that are naturally expressed in cancer cells and then developing custom antibodies or immune cells to target those specific protein markers for cell destruction. The main challenge with this approach is that human biology is not very predictable, and the natural protein markers often appear in healthy normal cells as well. As a result, any treatment targeting those natural markers may also affect normal cells. It is only through extensive human clinical trials that one can determine if a particular treatment is viable.”

Mr. Davies concluded, “Instead, we turned this problem on its head and asked, “What if we can engineer a custom non-naturally occurring protein marker for cancer cells to express, and then vaccinate against that? By leveraging cutting-edge bioengineering and molecular technologies, we are on a quest to develop a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine to do just that.”

About Us

CancerVAX, Inc. is a pre-clinical biotechnology company developing a breakthrough universal cancer vaccine that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer. Working with a team of experienced cancer researchers and physicians at UCLA, we intend to create a Universal Cancer Vaccine that will detect, mark, and destroy only the diseased cells with an incredibly high level of precision. Much like the COVID-19 vaccines that train the body to recognize and destroy the coronavirus, our cancer vaccine will leverage the body’s own immune system to destroy cancer cells. As we develop our universal cancer vaccine, we are also working with UCLA to develop single-disease cancer treatments targeting Ewing sarcoma, a rare but deadly bone and soft tissue cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a flu shot.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

