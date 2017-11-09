CANcun this Winter! Spirit Airlines Begins New Nonstop Service from Baltimore/Washington and Chicago to Cancun

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Is the winter chill already getting you down? It’s time to ditch the frozen shores of Lake Michigan and frigid banks of the Inner Harbor, and head to the warm, white sand beaches of the Mayan Riviera. Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) has you covered, with new daily, nonstop routes from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Cancun International Airport (CUN). These flights mark Spirit’s first international destinations from each city and deliver on the airline’s commitment to deliver ultra-low fares to the best vacation destinations.

“This is an exciting milestone for our network,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Cancun is one of our most-requested destinations, so it’s only fitting it has become our first international destination from Chicago and Baltimore/Washington. We look forward to bringing more service to Cancun and other international destinations in the months ahead.”

Spirit Airlines currently operates daily service to Cancun from Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale and Houston. The addition of Baltimore/Washington and Chicago brings Spirit’s nonstop service to Cancun to six flights daily.

“Spirit Airlines’ new service to Cancun is great news for Chicago and O’Hare travelers,” said Ginger S. Evans, Commissioner, Chicago Department of Aviation. “I want to thank Spirit for continuing to expand service from Chicago to cities across the U.S. and now to international destinations. More flights to new and popular destinations increase our connectivity and is a win for all air travelers.”

“We welcome the announcement that Spirit Airlines will bring new international flight options and more ultra-low fares for our travelers,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport. “This service boosts the travel value for our passengers, while adding to the growth and success here at BWI Marshall Airport.”

