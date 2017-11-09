CANcun this Winter! Spirit Airlines Begins New Nonstop Service from Baltimore/Washington and Chicago to Cancun

Breaking News
MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Is the winter chill already getting you down? It’s time to ditch the frozen shores of Lake Michigan and frigid banks of the Inner Harbor, and head to the warm, white sand beaches of the Mayan Riviera. Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) has you covered, with new daily, nonstop routes from Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) to Cancun International Airport (CUN). These flights mark Spirit’s first international destinations from each city and deliver on the airline’s commitment to deliver ultra-low fares to the best vacation destinations.  

“This is an exciting milestone for our network,” said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines’ Vice President of Network Planning. “Cancun is one of our most-requested destinations, so it’s only fitting it has become our first international destination from Chicago and Baltimore/Washington. We look forward to bringing more service to Cancun and other international destinations in the months ahead.”

Spirit Airlines currently operates daily service to Cancun from Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Fort Lauderdale and Houston. The addition of Baltimore/Washington and Chicago brings Spirit’s nonstop service to Cancun to six flights daily.

“Spirit Airlines’ new service to Cancun is great news for Chicago and O’Hare travelers,” said Ginger S. Evans, Commissioner, Chicago Department of Aviation. “I want to thank Spirit for continuing to expand service from Chicago to cities across the U.S. and now to international destinations. More flights to new and popular destinations increase our connectivity and is a win for all air travelers.”

“We welcome the announcement that Spirit Airlines will bring new international flight options and more ultra-low fares for our travelers,” said Ricky Smith, Chief Executive Officer for BWI Marshall Airport. “This service boosts the travel value for our passengers, while adding to the growth and success here at BWI Marshall Airport.”

Guests can check out the crazy-low fares and vacation packages available to all of Spirit’s destinations at the redesigned spirit.com, where they can also sign up to receive alerts on Spirit’s email deals and offers.

About Spirit Airlines:
Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) is committed to offering the lowest total price to the places we fly, on average much lower than other airlines, on average more than 30% less*. Our customers start with an unbundled Bare Fare™ and get Frill Control™ which allows them to pay only for the options they choose – like bags, seat assignments and refreshments – the things other airlines bake right into their ticket prices. We help people save money and travel more often, create new jobs and stimulate business growth in the communities we serve. Our Fit Fleet is one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient in the U.S.  We operate more than 450 daily flights to 60 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean. Come save with us at spirit.com.

*U.S. Department of Transportation statistics

MEDIA NOTE:  Spirit aircraft photos and video b-roll are available in the press room section of spirit.com at http://www.spirit.com/Pressrelease.aspx.

