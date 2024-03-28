On track for topline data from CAN-2409 phase 3 in localized intermediate/high risk prostate cancer, expected in Q4 2024

Results from ongoing, first-in-human, phase 1b clinical trial of CAN-3110, in recurrent high-grade glioma, published in Nature

Catalyst-rich 2024 paves way for transformational year

NEEDHAM, Mass., March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (Candel or the Company) (Nasdaq: CADL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing multimodal biological immunotherapies to help patients fight cancer, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, and provided a corporate update.

“2023 was a significant year for Candel with two additional FDA Fast Track Designations for CAN-2409 for non-small cell lung cancer and borderline resectable pancreatic cancer, and most recently Candel received FDA Fast Track Designation for CAN-3110 for recurrent high-grade glioma in February of 2024. We are also excited that initial results in CAN-3110’s ongoing phase 1b clinical trial were published in the high-impact scientific journal, Nature,” said Paul Peter Tak, MD PhD FMedSci, President and CEO of Candel. “Further, initial patient data showed improved survival after experimental treatment with Candel’s investigational viral multimodal immunotherapies, as compared to standard of care, in non-small cell lung cancer (CAN-2409), pancreatic cancer (CAN-2409), and high-grade glioma (CAN-3110).”

Dr. Tak continued, “In 2024, we are expecting six data readouts across our three platforms, which include novel clinical and biomarker data in lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and brain cancer, and a potentially registrational phase 3 clinical trial in prostate cancer. We look forward to sharing additional updates in the year ahead.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 & Recent Highlights

CAN-2409 – Pancreatic Cancer Announced initial positive interim data from our randomized phase 2 clinical trial of CAN-2409 in non-metastatic pancreatic cancer which showed prolonged and sustained survival, robust activation of immune response after dosing of CAN-2409, and a favorable tolerability profile. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation for CAN-2409 plus prodrug (valacyclovir) for the treatment of patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma to improve overall survival (OS).

CAN-3110 – Recurrent High-Grade Glioma (HGG)

The results from the ongoing first-in-human phase 1b clinical trial of CAN-3110 in recurrent high-grade glioma, showing extended survival associated with immune activation, were published online on October 18, 2023, in Nature. FDA granted Fast Track Designation to CAN-3110 for the treatment of patients with recurrent high-grade glioma (HGG) to improve OS.

enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform CAN-2409 – Pancreatic Cancer Presented encouraging preclinical data from the first experimental candidate from its discovery pipeline, Alpha 201-macro-1, at both the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) and the International Oncolytic Virus Conference (IOVC) in November 2023. This investigational, locally delivered, biological oncolytic therapeutic, which is designed to interfere with the CD47/SIRP1a pathway, demonstrated better inhibition of tumor growth, when compared to systemic anti-CD47 antibody therapy, in a mouse model of breast cancer. Announced an upcoming “late-breaking” poster presentation at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting unveiling the second drug candidate from the enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform.



Anticipated Milestones

New preclinical data on the second drug candidate from the enLIGHTEN™ Discovery Platform to be presented at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting taking place April 5-10, 2024

Phase 2 topline OS data for CAN-2409 in NSCLC expected in Q2 2024

Phase 2 updated OS data for CAN-2409 in borderline resectable pancreatic cancer expected in Q2 2024

Phase 2 topline data for CAN-2409 in low-to-intermediate-risk, localized, non-metastatic prostate cancer expected in Q4 2024

Phase 3 topline data for CAN-2409 in localized intermediate/high-risk prostate cancer expected in Q4 2024

Financial Results for the Year and Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023

Research and Development Service Revenue, related party: Research and development service revenue, related party, for each of the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 was $0, as compared to $31,000 and $125,000 for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Research and Development Expenses: Research and development expenses were $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $5.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $24.5 million for the full year 2023 compared to $20.8 million for the full year 2022. The increase was primarily due to manufacturing and regulatory activities in support of the Company’s CAN-2409 programs, stock compensation costs, and impairment of fixed assets. Research and development expenses included non-cash stock compensation expense of $0.5 million and $1.3 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, respectively, as compared to a non-cash stock compensation expense of $0.2 million and $0.8 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

General and Administrative Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and $13.9 million for the full year 2023 compared to $14.1 million for the full year 2022. The decrease was primarily due to lower insurance and recruiting costs, which were partially offset by increased employee-related expenses. General and administrative expenses included non-cash stock compensation expense of $0.5 million and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023, respectively, as compared to a non-cash stock compensation expense of $0.4 million and $1.5 million for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

Net Loss: Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $11.1 million compared to a net loss of $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, and included net other expense of $0.8 million and net other income $3.0 million, respectively. The change from net other income in the fourth quarter of 2022 to net other expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily related to the change in the fair value of the Company’s warrant liability. Net loss for the full year 2023 was $37.9 million compared to a net loss of $18.8 million for the full year 2022, and included net other income of $0.5 million and $15.9 million, respectively, related primarily to the change in the fair value of the Company’s warrant liability.

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2023 were $35.4 million, as compared to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2022. Based on current plans and assumptions, the Company expects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its current operating plan into the fourth quarter of 2024.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Research and development service revenue, related party $ — $ 31 $ — $ 125 Operating expenses: Research and development 7,258 4,972 24,506 20,787 General and administrative 3,060 3,160 13,885 14,060 Total operating expenses 10,318 8,132 38,391 34,847 Loss from operations (10,318 ) (8,101 ) (38,391 ) (34,722 ) Other income (expense): Grant income (36 ) 48 — 48 Interest income 415 804 2,081 1,218 Interest expense (673 ) (578 ) (2,595 ) (1,708 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (483 ) 2,744 966 16,370 Total other income (expense), net (777 ) 3,018 452 15,928 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (11,095 ) $ (5,083 ) $ (37,939 ) $ (18,794 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.38 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (1.31 ) $ (0.65 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 28,981,222 28,899,426 28,935,289 28,823,480