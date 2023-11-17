Candlelore, founded by Apostolos and Tina Koutras, combines fantasy realms and scented candles, creating immersive sensory experiences while championing eco-conscious practices.

NEW MINAS, CANADA, Nov. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recently, Candlelore has announced the launch of their new line of eco-friendly, sensory candles. The worlds of fantasy are about to become more tangible, thanks to Candlelore’s innovative line of eco-friendly, fantasy-inspired scented candles. Established in early 2023, Candlelore has combined the magic of unforgettable fragrances with the allure of beloved fantasy realms, creating an immersive sensory experience for fans around the globe.

“Candlelore isn’t just about candles; it’s about fueling the imagination and enhancing the fantasy experience,” says Apostolos Koutras, the visionary behind Candlelore. “By adding a sensory element like scent, we’re helping fantasy lovers feel even closer to the realms they adore.”

Fantasy enthusiasts, be they bookworms, tabletop RPG players, or film and TV show aficionados, will find their favorite fantasy elements brought to life through Candlelore’s various candle collections. Each handcrafted candle is a portal to another realm, its unique scent carefully curated to evoke the ambiance of popular fantasy settings.

But Candlelore’s commitment to creating magical experiences goes beyond the realm of fantasy. The company is equally passionate about preserving the real world. Each Candlelore product is meticulously crafted using eco-friendly materials, including a clean-burning, renewable coconut soy wax blend, natural wooden wicks, and high-quality phthalate-free fragrances. The candles are housed in reusable glass amber jars, underlining the brand’s dedication to sustainability.

“In crafting these candles, we wanted to ensure that our love for fantasy didn’t come at the expense of the environment,” Koutras explains. “Our candles allow fans to dive deep into their fantasies while remaining mindful of their environmental footprint.”. We are committed to enhancing our readers knowledge in the fields of scents and candles with our scented candle blogs.

The early response from both fantasy fans and eco-conscious consumers has been overwhelmingly positive. Candlelore’s unique blend of imaginative, sensory-rich experiences and eco-friendly practices is proving to be a winning combination.

As the holiday season approaches, Candlelore’s range of fantasy-inspired candles makes for the perfect gift for avid readers, film enthusiasts, and all fantasy lovers. With an array of scents inspired by popular fantasy realms, there’s something to ignite the sensory imagination of every fan.

For more information about Candlelore’s magical products or to schedule an interview with Apostolos Koutras, please visit https://candlelore.com/.

About Candlelore

Candlelore is a pioneering candle company based in Nova Scotia, specializing in fantasy-inspired scented candles. Established in early 2023, Candlelore’s mission is to bring fantasy fans closer to the worlds they love through unique sensory experiences. Committed to sustainability, all Candlelore candles are handcrafted in small batches using eco-friendly materials.

