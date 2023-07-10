This is the 3rd consecutive year the official digital collectible partner Candy Digital joins MLB to celebrate All-Star Week. Fans who collect the MLB All-Star digital collectible baseball will have the chance to win tickets to the 2023 World Series.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Candy Digital, a next-generation brand engagement platform, is thrilled to announce their new offerings with Major League Baseball, the MLB Players Association, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for July 2023. Kicking off a summer of exciting collectibles, Candy is partnering with MLB at one of their most anticipated events – the upcoming 2023 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard. With Candy and MLB, fans can commemorate their favorite baseball memories with digital collectibles to hold on to forever.

“During 2022 MLB All-Star week, close to 10,000 of Candy’s digital collectibles provided baseball fans with innovative and fun ways to collect and celebrate the biggest moments in MLB, and we’re thrilled to be supporting one of the highlight events of the season again – the 2023 All-Star Game,” said Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital. “This year, all fans attending the Game can mint an exclusive and limited edition commemorative ticket sponsored by Mastercard for free at Candy.com . We hope these digital collectible tickets provide fans with a new way to hold on to their memories and deepen their connection to MLB and their favorite MLB players.”

Last week, to celebrate the launch of MLB Virtual Ballpark and the online watch party for the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona, it was announced that all attendees will receive a commemorative digital ticket created by Candy Digital. This week, on Tuesday July 11th, all Mastercard users who purchased tickets and attend the 2023 MLB All-Star Game can redeem the exclusive commemorative digital tickets on http://go.candy.com/allstar .

A special 3D MLB All-Star digital collectible baseball will be available for all fans to redeem between July 7th and 31st. Each redemption automatically enters fans into a sweepstakes to win two tickets to the 2023 World Series presented by Capital One*.

Candy Digital perks just don’t stop at the All-Star Game. Candy is honored to partner with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum by offering commemorative digital tickets at this year’s Induction Ceremony, featuring Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff. Starting Monday July 10th and continuing through the remainder of 2023, Candy will offer commemorative digital tickets to visitors to the Baseball Hall of Fame Museum- a baseball fan haven visited by hundreds of thousands of fans annually. This digital ticket offers a novel way to pay homage to some of the most revered names in the sport’s deep history.

Rounding out an exciting roster of fan engagements, starting July 10th, Elias Sports Bureau, the official statistician of the MLB, and Candy Digital are joining forces to level up Candy Code Breakers Challenges. Each week, Candy customers can use their MLB digital collectibles to answer baseball trivia questions to earn points and win rewards, including exclusive packs, autographed merchandise, and more.

Through this partnership with MLB, MLBPA, and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Candy Digital strives to inspire a new generation of baseball enthusiasts while honoring the sport’s remarkable heritage.

*NPN. Ends 11:59pm ET on 7/31. Restrictions apply. Official Rules: go.candy.com/allstar

About Candy Digital

Candy Digital is a next-generation brand engagement platform that designs and develops officially licensed, premium digital collectibles that connect people to their passions in sports, entertainment and culture. Candy Digital’s team of world-class digital artists, designers, and technologists are developing a broad range of digital collectibles that are reimagining fandom.

Candy Digital is an official digital collectible partner of the world’s leading brands, including Major League Baseball, NASCAR , WWE , Netflix , Warner Bros. Discovery , Getty Images and more. Candy Digital is backed by a diversified group of leading technology investors, including Galaxy Digital, ConsenSys Mesh, HENI and 10T Holdings. In 2023, Candy Digital was nominated for the Sports Business Tech Awards for best in web3.

About Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB remains committed to making an impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world, perpetuating the sport’s larger role in society and permeating every facet of baseball’s business, marketing, community relations and social responsibility endeavors. MLB currently features record levels of competitive balance, continues to expand its global reach through programming and content to fans all over the world, and registered records in games and minutes watched last season on MLB.TV. With the continued success of MLB Network and MLB digital platforms, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America’s National Pastime and a truly global game. For more information on Major League Baseball, visit www.MLB.com.

About MLB Players, Inc.

MLB Players, Inc. is the business arm of the Major League Baseball Players Association. The Major League Baseball Players Association (www.MLBPLAYERS.com) is the collective bargaining representative for all professional baseball players of the 30 Major League Baseball teams and serves as the exclusive group licensing agent for commercial and licensing activities involving active Major League Baseball Players. On behalf of its members, it operates the Players Choice licensing program and the Players Choice Awards, which benefit the needy through the Major League Baseball Players Trust (www.PlayersTrust.org), a charitable foundation established and run entirely by Major League Baseball Players. Follow @MLBPlayersInc on Instagram and Twitter.

About The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is an independent nonprofit educational institution, dedicated to fostering an appreciation of the historical development of baseball and its impact on our culture by collecting, preserving, exhibiting and interpreting its collections for a global audience as well as honoring those who have made outstanding contributions to our National Pastime. Opening its doors for the first time on June 12, 1939, the Hall of Fame has stood as the definitive repository of the game’s treasures and as a symbol of the most profound individual honor bestowed on an athlete. It is every fan’s spiritual home, with its stories, legends and magic shared from generation to generation.

