NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Candy Digital , a next-generation digital collectibles company, announced the exclusive partnership with the Museum of the City of New York (MCNY), becoming the official digital collectible partner of the 100-year-old museum located in Manhattan.

On May 24th, MCNY held its Centennial Gala, honoring Michael R. Bloomberg with the Museum’s Gotham Icon Award, attracting long-term friends and high-profile donors. To celebrate the milestone, Candy Digital created a free digital commemorative ticket for all attendees, available for minting at Candy.com. The ticket featured the modern facade of the building as well as the iconic light sculpture, Starlight, by Cooper Joseph Studios; the image opens to reveal a historic image of the Museum’s exterior from 1932, the year when the Museum moved to its location at 1220 Fifth Avenue.

“The Museum of the City of New York has always been an important cultural institution in preserving and celebrating NYC’s rich history and culture, and we are excited to expand the Museum’s reach and impact by engaging visitors and bringing its collection and content to life via digital assets. New York City is internationally known for being at the forefront of innovation in arts and culture, so it is a natural evolution to offer the opportunity to engage with the city’s past, present, and future in a distinctly digital way,” said Scott Lawin, CEO of Candy Digital.

The partnership between Candy Digital and the Museum of the City of New York brings together cutting-edge technology and rich cultural heritage, creating an innovative platform for preserving and experiencing history through the digital lens. As such, it helps position the century-old institution to anticipate the next hundred years. The Museum will use the proceeds of this collaboration to support the care of its collection, ensuring that it endures and remains accessible for future generations.

“As the first city museum in the United States, MCNY has mounted hundreds of exhibitions over the last century and holds over 750,000 objects, including ephemera, photography, prints, costumes and textiles, and more. Candy’s collectibles are a great opportunity to start sharing our stories beyond our walls and into a new, digital format. As part of our broader brand extension program we are giving the public the opportunity to own a piece of New York,” said Sheryl Victor Levy, VP of Marketing and Communications for MCNY.

Candy is using the Palm infrastructure for its collectibles. The Palm network is Ethereum compatible, 99% more energy-efficient than Proof of Work systems, features fast transactions and low gas fees, is scalable, and is optimized for regulatory compliance. Palm uses a consensus mechanism called IBFT-2, a rotating Proof-of-Authority consensus method that allows affordable transactions and a nearly 0% carbon footprint. Palm allows for a quick, efficient, and clean marketplace for collectors to safely trade, buy, and sell verified Candy products. Candy Digital is excited to work with the Museum to create experiences that bring the quintessential nature of New York City—its art, history, and culture—to the blockchain.

About Candy Digital

Candy Digital is a next-generation technology company that designs and develops officially licensed, premium digital collectibles that connect people to their passions. Candy Digital has partnered with Getty Images, Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, Netflix, the Race Team Alliance, and WWE. Candy Digital operates digital collectible ecosystems where fans and collectors are able to purchase, sell, and share authentic digital collectibles to deepen their love of sports, entertainment, and culture.

About the Museum of the City of New York

Celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2023, the Museum of the City of New York fosters an understanding of the distinctive nature of urban life in the world’s most influential metropolis. Winner of “Best Museum” in Time Out New York‘s “Best of the City 2021” and multiple American Alliance of Museums (AAM) awards, MCNY engages visitors by celebrating, documenting, and interpreting the city’s past, present, and future.

