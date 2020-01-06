Canfield Bikes Relocates to Colorado, Expands Staff

High-end mountain bike manufacturer chooses Colorado’s Western Slope for future operations.

Canfield Bikes moves to Fruita, Colorado

Lance Canfield in Fruita, CO. Photo: Don Stefanovich

Fruita, CO, Jan. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canfield Bikes, high-end mountain-bike manufacturer, today announces it is relocating from Bellingham, WA, to Fruita, CO. The brand—which is celebrating 20 years in business—chose Colorado’s Western Slope due to its burgeoning riding community and mountain bike culture, year-long riding season, proximity to a multitude of lift-served bike parks, vast trail networks and alpine riding. The location also offers a logistical advantage for quicker shipping to customers around the country. In addition, generous incentives were provided by Colorado’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP). “Canfield Bikes is a great addition to the Colorado economy. Canfield chose Fruita—a region synonymous with the outdoors—and the company’s investment embodies the business expansion and relocation goals that the Strategic Fund was designed to cultivate,” said Michelle Hadwiger, director of global business development for OEDIT. “Fruita and the State equally invested in Canfield and Canfield’s investment will pay back dividends for Colorado, not only in new jobs but in promoting the healthy and active lifestyle that helps keep our talent pool productive and happy.” Canfield Bikes will receive a Strategic Fund incentive from the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade for the creation of 20 net new jobs over the next 5 years paying 111 percent of the Mesa County average annual wage. In addition, the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP) will provide matching funds for this performance-driven incentive. Utah and Idaho were also considered for the move. “Colorado’s Grand Valley is a prime location for the outdoor recreation industry, and MTB businesses in particular, thanks to our abundant manufacturing workforce and the close proximity to our extensive trail system making product testing easy,” said Steve Jozefczyk, deputy director of GJEP. “What’s more, Fruita has a great culture and community of mountain-biking enthusiasts. Canfield Bikes will fit right in.” Lance Canfield, CEO, president and designer of Canfield Bikes, is no stranger to Colorado. Although he was raised in Utah where the company started in 1999 prior to moving to Washington state, Lance has been visiting Colorado to ride and race mountain bikes since 1994, and previously worked as an engineer and product designer with White Brothers suspension/EKO Sport (Now MRP) in Grand Junction, CO. “Colorado’s always had a special place in my heart,” said Canfield. “I have fond memories of working and riding here. The bike community is so amazing and I’ve made so many friends here, I can’t think of a better location to grow our team and the brand in the coming years. I look forward to new rides, new friends and new adventures.” Joining the team effective immediately are Nick Simcik, Don Stefanovich, Jeff John and Michelle Good. Simcik, an industry veteran and pro mountain-bike athlete, will be functioning as the director of business and product development. He has worked with bike brands such as MRP and FSA, and his competition resumé includes gravity racing, slopestyle and big-mountain competitions. Simcik also competed in the 2012 Red Bull Rampage. Stefanovich joins as director of marketing communications. An avid mountain biker, he has worked at Bike magazine, and contributed to publications such as Bicycle Retailer and Industry News and MTBparks.com. He has also worked with brands such as Reynolds Cycling, RockyMounts, G-Form, Atomik Carbon, SWAGTRON and the Colorado Off-Road Mountain Bike Association (COMBA). John, a Grand Junction local and long-time Canfield rider, will be operations and logistics manager. John started mountain biking in the early ’90s and is an experienced project manager. He is an expert in logistics and supply chain management, has proven shipping and warehouse management skills and is accomplished in intermodal operations management. Good, entrepreneur and founder of the popular bike park destination site MTBparks.com and the MTBparks Pass—the only multi-resort bike-park pass—will be chief operating officer. She has served as an industry leader, speaker, consultant and strategist for resorts that offer lift-served mountain biking, covering topics ranging from marketing and operations to improving the guest experience for bike park visitors. Canfield is in the process of purchasing a property in Fruita that will house office, workshop, retail and warehouse space capable of serving the company as it continues to grow. “We are happy to support Canfield Bikes with its relocation through the Strategic Fund Incentive. At GJEP, our mission is to grow a strong and diverse economy in Colorado’s Grand Valley by attracting companies that share our vision for a vibrant community with an unparalleled outdoor lifestyle,” Jozefczyk said. “With plans to bring high-value jobs to Fruita and a company philosophy of giving back to the local trail systems, Canfield Bikes is exactly that type of business we want in the Grand Valley.” ### ABOUT CANFIELD BIKES Canfield Bikes produces the most sought after high-performance—and fun—bikes and components available. Having continually refined the principles of suspension design and frame geometry ever since Lance’s first hand-built bikes went on to be Rampage and World Cup tested, the brand remains on the cutting edge of what is possible between two wheels. Produced in limited quantities to exacting standards and backed by a commitment to personal customer service and a hands-on approach, you won’t find anything quite like a Canfield bike. For more information, visit CanfieldBikes.com.

