WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cangrade, a leading, bias-free talent screening and management solution, announced it is a winner of the 2023 TalentCulture HR Tech Awards for the third year in a row, building on the company’s 2022 business wins.

Cangrade received TalentCulture’s HR Tech Award for its technology’s unique ability to remove bias from talent screening decisions by leveraging its patented bias-removal process and its 10x more accurate predictions of candidate success and retention. Cangrade’s AI-powered Pre-Hire Assessment provides HR teams with talent data they can’t get elsewhere, such as candidate fit scores, retention predictions, and insights into talents’ strengths, development opportunities, and work motivations.

“We are thrilled to have Cangrade as one of our esteemed 2023 HR Technology Award and Recognition recipients. They have a great product that enhances the hiring process by finding and keeping the best people that fit your organization. Any company that views hiring as a priority needs to know this product,” shared TalentCulture’s Managing Partner Cyndy Trivella.

This award underscores the business successes Cangrade saw in 2022. In September, Cangrade was awarded a patent for its revolutionary process for mitigating and removing bias from artificial intelligence (AI). This patented process ensures its Pre-Hire Assessment has no adverse impact on any protected group. Coupled with its ADA compliance, Cangrade’s solutions guarantee organizations bias-free hiring.

Cangrade was also recently recognized by G2 as the best Talent Assessment solution to do business with. Its recent integration partnerships with market-leading ATS and HRIS, iCIMS and UKG, further this credential by enhancing the hiring and candidate experience for HR teams and candidates to provide a leading pre-employment assessment solution.

“Cangrade is proud to lead the Ethical AI revolution in talent management and see the recognition from TalentCulture for the third year in a row. In 2022, we made another important step to ensure our bias-free guarantee by providing full transparency into the use of data and the nature of our algorithms by patenting our bias-free technology. We look forward to building on these efforts, announcing new integrations and more in 2023,” stated Cangrade’s CEO and founder Gershon Goren.

