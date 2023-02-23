The Annual ADCANN Awards honor campaign highlighting LGBTQ+ inclusivity and representation within cannabis

DENVER, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cannabis Creative Movement’s “Pride Guide: Gender” has been named “ Marketing Campaign of the Year ” in the fourth annual ADCANN Awards , highlighting “the best in cannabis marketing and advertising” from 2022.

It has been nearly two years since the award-winning cannabis marketing agencies of PufCreativ and The 9th Block joined creative forces to generate awareness of critical issues within the cannabis community and beyond. During this time, the team has partnered with a number of non-profit organizations to create a series of guidebooks that bring attention to issues revolving around sexual assault, suicide prevention, opioid awareness, anti-racism and more . These educational guides helped connect the greater community to the specific non-profit groups to create further involvement.

“Once again the Cannabis Creative Movement has shown that intentional marketing can make a positive impact within cannabis,” said Katie Burrell, Vice President and COO of PufCreativ. “These guidebooks connect the cannabis community to issues that deserve more attention and we are so gratified that the ADCANN community especially finds the value in these ongoing efforts. Plus, we have the privilege of working with such amazing organizations on every guidebook.”

CCM partnered with The Full Spectrum , a non-profit aimed at enhancing and sustaining LGBTQ+ diversity, inclusion, and access within the cannabis industry and community to create the Pride Guide: Gender guidebook. The intention was to offer insights into the differences between sex, gender and intersex to foster a better understanding for those who may be unfamiliar. Furthermore, the guide is a resource for cannabis businesses to learn how they can ensure that they are remaining gender inclusive for every employee. This is the second year in a row that ADCANN has honored the guidebook campaign as Marketing Campaign of the Year.

“To win this award two consecutive years in a row is special and we cannot thank the ADCANN community enough for voting for this campaign,” said Wes Donahoe, Chief Marketing Officer of The 9th Block. “It is important to us that the industry continue to move forward to become a space of inclusivity and acceptance. Cannabis does not discriminate and we are thankful to the voters who understand this and share this same sentiment.”

The ADCANN Awards have become a staple in the global cannabis community over the last four years, with awards holding prestige for those who earn them. This year, winners of each category made it through multiple stages of voting spanning two months, during which more than 120,000 votes were received.

About the Cannabis Creative Movement

The Cannabis Creative Movement is a joint initiative of PufCreativ , an award-winning community-focused cannabis marketing agency, and The 9th Block , a branding + communications firm focused on the cannabis, healthcare and tech industries. The group welcomes participation from other cannabis creatives interested in generating awareness of critical issues facing the cannabis community. For more information, email the Cannabis Creative Movement at hello@pufcreativ.com .