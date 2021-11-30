CANNABIS DELIVERY COMPANY AMUSE LAUNCHES PRICE MATCH GUARANTEE ON EVERY SKU THEY CARRY

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

AN INDUSTRY FIRST, AMUSE WON’T BE BEAT ON PRICE

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Amuse, the fastest growing cannabis delivery company in California, has announced its Price Match Guarantee. If a shopper finds a competitor offering the same product for less, once verified, Amuse will offer a coupon for the difference in price that can be used towards the purchase of the item or a future purchase. The best part is customers have up to 14 calendar days after they purchase to do so.

“Customers are already paying an exorbitant amount in excise, local and sales taxes,” said Alex Becker, Co-Founder & CRO of Amuse. “We are hopeful consumers can shop with confidence knowing that they’re getting the best value and deals on Amuse. Most of our products are already less expensive than our competitors, but if a shopper finds it for less, we’ll gladly beat their price. But it’s not just about beating our competitors. Amuse hopes to drive people to purchase from licensed and compliant delivery operators. Because of excessive taxes, customers continue to purchase from the illicit. But many of those products are untested, and therefore, unsafe.”

If a customer finds a better price, they have fourteen (14) calendar days after the date of their purchase to claim their price match. For more information, please visit amuse.com/price-match. High expectations, delivered.

About Amuse

Founded in summer 2020 in Los Angeles, Amuse is a cannabis delivery company providing premium service and high-quality products safely and conveniently. Amuse offers over 500 products, including flower, pre-rolls, vaporizers, gummies, chocolates, joints, pens, and topicals from the most coveted brands in California. The company’s objective is to make purchasing and delivering cannabis feel as good as consuming it. The company currently services Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose with five additional major California cities slated for expansion in 2022. For more information, please visit amuse.com and follow Amuse on Instagram and Facebook.

Contact

Rachel Dubin
Amuse Holdings, Inc.
rachel@amuse.com

