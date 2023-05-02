LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabis Global, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBGL), a licensed Los Angeles-based manufacturer and distributor in the cannabis sector, and KRTL International Corp., today announced, an exclusive distribution agreement for Huella Singani in California. Under the terms of the agreement, CBGL will partner with KRTL to be the exclusive distributor of Huella Singani in California.

KRTL International Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: KRTL), has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement in which KRTL International Corp. can license a uniquely exclusive drink from Bolivia, Huella Singani. The territories include United States, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

Singani is a Bolivian spirit distilled from white Muscat of the Alexandria grapes grown in the Bolivian Andes. It is the country’s national distilled spirit and is considered part of its cultural patrimony. Huella is the first singani company in Bolivia to have successfully infused a non-psychoactive extract of the coca leaf into singani. Coca extract has been shown to have a variety of health benefits, including improved cognitive function, increased energy levels, and reduced inflammation. Huella Singani is committed to sustainability and nature. Huella’s process is 100% ecological down to bottles that are made from 100% recycled ecological glass.

KRTL International has fostered multiple relationships in Bolivia and has scheduled trip back to Bolivia and Chile in the month of May. We are using this trip to further our international business activity. Together with CBGL, KRTL is excited, and committed to bringing innovative beverages to the US. The company is focused on the introduction, logistics and planning process involving this commemorative event.

“CBGL has taken multiple steps in its restructuring program by cancelling significant debt without taking on additional debt or equity financing to further strengthen its position and effectively bring intrinsic value to this venture,” said Edward Manolos, CEO of Cannabis Global, Inc. “We are happy to report that the Company has maintained its current reporting with OTC Markets and is continuing in its efforts to complete the Company audit needed to once again become and SEC reporting company.”

“Huella Singani embodies a rich culture from Bolivia. We are very excited to be the first to introduce it to the North American and Caribbean markets,” said Nick Coss, Spirits Marketing & Logistics for KRTL International Corp.

About KRTL International Corp.

KRTL International Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC PINK: KRTL), is an organization focused on green technology. In addition, KRTL International is a consulting and distribution company focused on technology and innovations to help greater profitability, social governance, and environmental outcomes to increase and support the 2030 Agenda. This will contribute to improved production, nutritional quality, storage stability, food security, social equity, smart cities, technological advancement for sustainability and much more.

About Cannabis Global, Inc.

Cannabis Global, Inc. is a Los Angeles-based, fully audited and reporting Company with the OTC Markets Group, trading under the stock symbol CBGL. We are an emerging force in the cannabis marketplace with a growing product and proprietary intellectual property portfolio. We are marketing and producing Comply Bag™, an innovative solution for cannabis storage, transport and tracking. Our subsidiary, Natural Plant Extract (NPE), is a Southern California licensed cannabis manufacturer and distributor which licenses our technologies to produce edibles for the cannabis marketplace. Cannabis Global has filed three non-provisional and multiple provisional patents for cannabis infusion and nanoparticle technologies and continues an active research & development program.

