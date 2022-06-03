Breaking News
Cannabis Industry Investor Conference: Company Executives Present June 7th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications (“KCSA”), today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference to be held on June 7th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. The program begins at 9:00 AM ET on Tuesday, June 7th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3t52L7p

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations and schedule 1×1 meetings.  

“Our 17th virtual cannabis investor conference on June 7th will include a number of industry leading companies giving their corporate highlights and offering insights into the second half of 2022,” stated Phil Carlson, Managing Director of KCSA Strategic Communications. “For this event, we have partnered with OTC Markets Group and ATB Capital Markets and look forward to the upcoming presentations and fireside chats as we aim to drive awareness to the investor community.”

June 7th Agenda:

Eastern
Time (ET)		 Presentation Ticker(s)
9:00 AM Little Green Pharma Ltd. ASX: LGP
9:30 AM New Lake Capital Partners, Inc. OTCQX: NLCP
10:30 AM GABY Inc. OTCQB: GABLF | CSE: GABY
11:00 AM Northern Lights Acquisition Corp – Safe Harbor Financial Nasdaq: NLIT
11:30 AM Generation Hemp Inc. OTCQB: GENH
12:00 PM Keynote Presentation: Staying Strong Through the Storm

ATB Capital Markets
12:30 PM Columbia Care Inc. OTCQX: CCHWF | CSE: CCHW
1:00 PM Lowell Farms Inc. OTCQX: LOWLF | CSE: LOWL
1:30 PM The Valens Company Inc. Nasdaq: VLNS | TSX: VLNS
2:00 PM Sundial Growers Inc. Nasdaq: SNDL
2:30 PM High Tide Inc. Nasdaq: HITI | TSX-V: HITI
3:00 PM Harborside Inc. OTCQX: HBORF | CSE: HBOR
3:30 PM Nova Cannabis Inc. OTCQB: NVACF | TSX: NOVC

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm’s clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

KCSA Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Phil Carlson
Managing Director
(212) 896-1233
pcarlson@kcsa.com

