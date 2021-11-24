Breaking News
Cannabis Media and Events Platform Heady Announces Strategic Rebrand, Growers Cup Competition

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  Vermont’s adult-use cannabis industry is poised to blow up over the next year, with retail operations scheduled to launch in 2022. Recent models created for the state’s rulemaking board projected annual revenue of nearly $250 million by 2025. 

As the state’s leading cannabis media platform and producer of signature events, Heady Vermont is strategically positioned to connect cannabis consumers to future adult-use operators. With an eye to the future and growing regional and national reach, the platform has restructured with a massive content expansion and a focus on select signature events.

Heady re-launches with a focus on cultivating an immersive experience that features content, partners and experts from both inside and outside the broader cannabis, hemp and CBD industries. The Heady contributor roster includes experts in business, legal, banking, cultivation, processing, culinary arts and sustainability. HeadyVermont.com also features adult-use licensing news and resources for those interested in Vermont’s cannabis industry.

The Headies, the state’s largest annual competition for growers, is returning in 2022. The organizers have added new categories and free Awards entry for members. In the interest of keeping things COVID-safe, the Cup has been moved to spring. Once again, the Awards event will include an entries showcase, onsite demos, exhibitors, food and live music.

“When we were looking at Heady this year, it was readily apparent that the Cup had the most potential for growth out of all of our signature events,” said Heady Vermont CEO Monica Donovan. “We’re really looking forward to focusing some energy into not just growing this Cup along with the adult-use market in Vermont and beyond, but making sure it continues to be a platform that showcases the best locally-grown cannabis and locally made products from the many talented small growers and makers that live and work here.”

Those interested in learning about cannabis or Vermont adult-use licensing resources can go to HeadyVermont.com. For the Headies, interested competitors, vendors and sponsors can go to headies.headyvermont.com. Heady Vermont members receive discounts on competitor entries and free entry to the Awards Party. Awards Party tickets will go on sale in January. 

ABOUT HEADY VERMONT: Heady Vermont provides essential news, insights and events to cannabis and hemp entrepreneurs, investors, and other industry participants invested in Vermont. 

ABOUT HEADY MEDIA: Reaching tens of thousands of canna-curious adults across Vermont and the United States each month, Heady Media produces engaging content for and about people who enjoy cannabis responsibly.

OUR MISSION: We believe that building a just and equitable cannabis industry – one that’s infused with an ethos of social, racial, environmental, and economic justice – can have a positive and meaningful impact on all people and their overall well-being. FacebookInstagramTwitter, Headies.

Contact: Monica Donovan, CEO
Email: info@headyvermont.com
Phone: (802) 391-4251

