Cannabis Sativa Allowed HI Mark by USPTO as Pending

hi shirts w forbes quote Bet a lot of other pot startups will be wishing they grabbed that branding first

girl walking in hi tshirt GET HI

Mesquite, NV, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MESQUITE, NV / August 27, 2020 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) announces that the US Patent and Trademark Office has allowed pending the “HI” Trademark, US Trademark Application Number 86550730 on August 18, 2020. “We are pleased to culminate what has been a tenuous application process for an important brand which had been objected to by a major Canadian cannabis company and has since been settled” said CEO David Tobias.”

Federal trademark protection for marijuana products has been and still is unavailable because cannabis can’t be lawfully sold across state lines. “A decision was made by management to file for brand protection under the apparel category until change occurs”, CEO Tobias stated. Shoppers can visit our online store at https://wildearthnaturals.com/collections/all .

About PrestoDoctor

PrestoDoctor is rated the #1 online medical marijuana doctor by tens of thousands of medical cannabis patients who have received fully qualified medical marijuana recommendations. PrestoDoctor is the only service to offer patients a custom treatment plan after they have a confidential evaluation with a licensed, highly knowledgeable physician who is an expert in treatment methods, dosing levels, and cannabis products. Founded in 2015, PrestoDoctor services are available in legal medical marijuana states: California, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. A HIPAA and HITECH compliant telemedicine company, PrestoDoctor is a member of the American Telemedicine Association (ATA), maintaining the highest customer satisfaction rating for any telemedicine service online with over 14,000 5-star reviews www.prestodoctor.com

About GK Manufacturing & Packaging:

GK Manufacturing is a Southern California based contract manufacturing, co-packing and white label company, producing a wide range of highest quality, lab-tested CBD products including edibles, tinctures, drinks and topicals. GK specializes in short batch runs, formulation, mixology, graphics/labeling and fulfillment. In–house brands include the well-established Ganja Juice brand ( http://ganja-juice.com ),Canna Science, and Murray & Rocco’s CBD infused pet line.

About Cannabis Sativa, Inc.:

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (“CBDS”) is engaged in telehealth, contract manufacturing CBD infused products, and the licensing of cannabis related intellectual property, marketing and branding for cannabis based products and services, operation of cannabis related technology services, and ancillary business activities. CBDS holds a U.S. patent on the Ecuadorian Sativa strain of Cannabis, a U.S. Patent for a marijuana lozenge; a Cannabis-based pharmaceutical composition for the treatment of hypertensive disorders by submucosal delivery and trade secret formulas and processes, and operates subsidiaries including: PrestoDoctor® ( https://prestodoctor.com ), GK Manufacturing & Packaging ( http://gkmanufacturinginc.com ), Wild Earth Naturals® ( https://wildearthnaturals.com ), and iBudtender ( https://ibudtender.com ). The Company licenses the “hi” and “White Rabbit” brands, and is the official licensee for Virgin Mary Jane Brand ( https://virginmaryjanebrand.com ).

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by us in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors that attempt to advise interested parties of the risks that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operation and cash flows. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from those expected or projected. Underlying assumptions include without limitation, the ongoing enactment of legislation favorable to the production of and the commercialization of cannabis products and the Company’s success in capitalizing on that legislation. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Contact Information:

(702) 762-3123

https://www.cannabissativa.com

