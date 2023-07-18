2023 Providence show will feature expert-led cannabis science education and insights, presentations and networking opportunities

Cannabis Science Conference to debut in Providence, R.I., from September 20–22 Taking place at the Rhode Island Convention Center, CSC will become the epicenter for education related to the exciting cannabis and psychedelic markets.

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabis Science Conference (CSC), the premier cannabis science conference focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation and psychedelics, announced today that its fall edition will make its first-ever appearance in Providence, R.I. Taking place at the Rhode Island Convention Center from September 20–22, this highly anticipated conference will become the epicenter for education related to the exciting cannabis and psychedelic markets.

“We are thrilled to bring the Cannabis Science Conference to Providence,” said Megan L’Heureux, group editorial director of Cannabis Science and Technology® and Cannabis Patient Care™ magazines. “Rhode Island is emerging as a major player in the cannabis science industry, and this event will serve as a dynamic hub for professionals to learn, network and collaborate.”

Keynote speaker Dr. Peter Grinspoon, a primary care doctor at Massachusetts General Hospital, instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School, and 25-year cannabis specialist, will share his knowledge in an address titled, “Cannabis Reconsidered: A Science-Based Look at the True Harms and Benefits.” In a recent interview with Cannabis Science and Technology, Grinspoon discussed what he hoped attendees will learn from this presentation. “We all need to be humble. We all need to forget what we think we know about cannabis. Nobody, including me, has a monopoly on the truth. We just have to think for ourselves,” said Dr. Grinspoon. “I’m just really hoping that by challenging some of the myths, methodology, and misconceptions that people will come away feeling more confident in thinking for themselves on this issue.”

Dr. Dustin Sulak, a distinguished integrative medicine physician, will also take the stage at the fall event for a keynote address. With a deep-rooted practice in osteopathy, mind-body medicine and medical cannabis applications, Dr. Sulak is renowned for his expertise in the medical use of cannabis. His keynote address, “The Knowledge and Art of Combining Cannabinoids for Treatment Success,” will explore recent advancements in accessing rare cannabinoids and challenge assumptions about THC and CBD combinations. CSC will also feature several fireside chats with industry experts such as world-renowned cannabis geneticist Adam Jacques as well as a hot button discussion on THC potency inflation with leading analytical scientists.

CSC is designed to provide world-class science education and insights. Attendees can expect expert-led presentations, roundtable discussions, exhibits and a full-day pre-conference workshop called Canna Boot Camp, taking place on September 20. Canna Boot Camp covers a wide range of cannabis science topics, including cultivation, preprocessing, sample preparation, analytical testing, extraction and edibles manufacturing.

The conference boasts dedicated program chairs and an educational steering committee, ensuring the highest quality and relevant content. CSC places great emphasis on networking and collaboration opportunities among attendees, speakers and exhibitors, fostering a vibrant atmosphere for knowledge exchange and business growth within the cannabis industry.

To register and learn more, please visit the registration page.

About Cannabis Science Conference:

Cannabis Science Conference (CSC) is the industry’s premier science event, focusing on analytical science, medical cannabis, cultivation and psychedelics. CSC brings together cannabis and psychedelic industry experts, including instrument manufacturers, testing labs, research scientists, cultivators, medical practitioners, policy makers, patients and interested novices to network and share ideas. CSC runs semiannual events nationwide in emerging markets, aimed at improving cannabis and psychedelic science. Join us for world-class education, stellar networking and the opportunity to connect with thought leaders, leading scientists, pioneers in cutting-edge medical applications and industry suppliers. For more information, visit www.cannabisscienceconference.com.

