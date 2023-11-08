LAS VEGAS, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The hottest MJBizCon after-party is officially on the books. The Underground Party , a sensational soiree at hot spot Downtown Las Vegas, will be held Wednesday, November 29th, from 6 p.m. until midnight.

Taking place in historic Freemont, this exclusive event will attract top-level cannabis industry executives, journalists, and thought leaders for an evening of networking and fun. The Underground Party attendees will be treated to epic DJ sets, a well-appointed (and open) bar, complimentary munchies, live graffiti, giveaways, and tabletop sports.

The Underground Party is presented by Sapphire Risk Advisory Group and Cann Studio. Sapphire Risk is known for its raucous MJBizCon after-parties, often the most sought-after ticket in town.

“We’ve built a reputation for having the best parties of Cannabis Week, and The Underground Party will be no different,” said Tony Gallo, managing partner at Sapphire Risk Advisory Group. “Between the incredible theming, the wild entertainment, and the high vibes, this will be a night to remember.”

Sponsors of the Underground event will have multi-dimensional visibility, from pre-show emails and targeted ads to social media pushes before, during, and after the event. The connections built at the party will boost deal flow and brand awareness.

“The opportunities for ROI are endless,” said Jason Paredes of Cann Studio. “While this event is about celebrating the cannabis industry, it’s also about building relationships, generating leads, and getting results.”

The ambiance and curated guest list promises to make The Underground Party the highlight of Cannabis Week, which attracts tens of thousands of cannabis professionals to Sin City. Interest in the event has already been high, and early ticket sales have been robust.

Confirmed partners for The Underground Party include Everon, Rank Really High, Hanwha Vision, Tenax Strategies, Temeka Group, Myers Security, Panacea Payroll, Mackewich PLLC, UCS Advisors, TSRgrow, 420 CPAs, Netwatch, AVS Technology, Wilson Safe Co., Curved Papers, and InstaKey Security Systems.

A small number of sponsorships are still available for The Underground Party. Interested brands or operators can reach out to Jason Paredes, jparedes@hearst.com, 773-415-3323 & Katharine Baxter, kbaxter@sapphirerisk.com, 940-536-9958.

CONTACT: Media contact: dankwordsagency@gmail.com