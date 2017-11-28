Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. Announces Proposed Shares for Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (d/b/a Wheaton Income) (TSX.V:CBW) (“Wheaton Income” or the “Company“) has entered into settlement agreements (the “Settlement Agreements“) with certain of its creditors, pursuant to which the Company intends to settle an aggregate of $3,064,943 of debt in consideration for the issuance of an aggregate of 3,018,109 common shares of the Company (the “Shares for Debt Settlement“). The Company determined to satisfy the indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve its cash for funding its streaming agreements and for general working capital purposes. The completion of the Shares for Debt Settlement is subject to receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day.

Insiders of the Company will be issued an aggregate of 61,250 common shares pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement, which will constitute a “related party transaction” as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (“MI 61-101“). The proposed Shares for Debt Settlement is exempt from the formal valuation approval requirements of MI 61-101 as none of the securities of the Company are listed on a prescribed stock exchange. The proposed Shares for Debt Settlement is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as at the time the Shares for Debt Settlement was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the Shares for Debt Settlement, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the Shares for Debt Settlement, insofar as it involves interested parties, exceeded 25% of the Company’s market capitalization.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Chuck Rifici” Chairman & CEO

