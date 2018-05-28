Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. Streaming Partner FSD Pharma Inc. to Commence Trading on CSE Under Symbol “HUGE”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX-V:CBW) (“Cannabis Wheaton” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce that its previously announced streaming partner, FV Pharma Inc. (“FV Pharma“), now a wholly-owned subsidiary of FSD Pharma Inc. (“FSD Pharma“), has received all of the necessary exchange and regulatory approvals to commence trading publicly on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“) under the symbol “HUGE” and is expected to commence trading May 29, 2018.

FV Pharma is a licensed producer to cultivate cannabis pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (“ACMPR“) that owns and operates the former Kraft® food production facility in Cobourg, Ontario (the “Facility“). The Facility boasts an existing 620,000 square feet of building space on 70 acres of land and is currently cultivating medical cannabis in an initial 20,000 square foot footprint.

Pursuant to the Company’s agreement with FV Pharma, in exchange for access to the Cannabis Wheaton platform which includes ongoing financial, design and operational support and expertise, Cannabis Wheaton will receive a 49.9% stream of all cannabis (or cannabis-derived products including any immature cannabis plants and any cannabis trim) produced at the Facility, under partnership with Cannabis Wheaton, in perpetuity.

The Company is also pleased to announce that Vlad Klacar, Associate General Counsel and Head of Regulatory Affairs at Cannabis Wheaton has been appointed to the board of directors of FSD Pharma.

Chuck Rifici, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cannabis Wheaton commented, “Becoming publicly traded marks a milestone achievement for the team at FSD Pharma and we congratulate them on their many successes to date. We look forward to breaking ground on the first stage of a 200,000 sq. ft. initial footprint in 2018, for which blueprint renderings are now complete and working with FSD Pharma to create a truly differentiated indoor growing facility.”

About Cannabis Wheaton (TSX-V:CBW)

Cannabis Wheaton is a collective of entrepreneurs with a passion for the cannabis industry past, present and future. Our mandate is to facilitate growth for our partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience. Our partners all have different visions, voices and brand values, and all share a common goal—to build a world-class industry based on ethics, diversity, quality and innovation.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma, owns, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FV Pharma Inc., a license to produce marijuana under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) which was originally granted on October 13, 2017. Headquartered at the former Kraft plant in Cobourg, Ontario, approximately an hour’s drive from Toronto, FSD Pharma’s management’s mission is to transform the facility into the largest hydroponic indoor cannabis facility in the world. FSD Pharma intends to target all legal aspects of the cannabis industry, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, extracts and research and development. Please visit www.fsdpharma.com for more information.

