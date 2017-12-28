Cannabix unaware of any material change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cannabix Technologies Inc. (CSE:BLO) (the “Company”) reports at the request of IIROC (Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada), Cannabix wishes to confirm that the Company’s management is unaware of any material change in the Company’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC – the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication – using breath samples. In Particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects use days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where intoxication by THC can be hazardous.

