Breaking News
Home / Top News / CannabizTeam Launches CannabizTEMP™ to Address The Rising Demand for Cannabis Talent in the Temporary and Consulting Space

CannabizTeam Launches CannabizTEMP™ to Address The Rising Demand for Cannabis Talent in the Temporary and Consulting Space

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

CannabizTEMP to Revolutionize Cannabis Industry by Providing Access to High-Quality, On Demand Temporary Workers

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CannabizTeam, the leading cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm, announced today the official debut of CannabizTEMP, a company specializing in providing consulting and on-demand access to temporary workers to the cannabis industry. CannabizTEMP will initially focus in California, with plans to expand geographically across the United States.

“In California alone it is estimated that nearly 200,000 people work in the cannabis industry. Of those, less than 30% are temporary or seasonal employees. For companies across the supply chain, the need to access state approved, short-term employees has never been greater. Positions from cultivation, to manufacturing, dispensary retail and even at the C-Level require flexible staffing or consulting needs. On average it takes a company in the cannabis industry about six weeks to find, vet and onboard a new potential employee, even for a short-term engagement. The CannabizTEMP offering can shorten that time dramatically, saving employers massively on time and money,” said Liesl Bernard, CEO CannabizTeam and CannabizTEMP. “We estimate that the cost savings, per employee could approach $20k – $30k.  Many of our clients are public companies and this is truly a material figure.”

Bernard continued, “Similar to other disruptive periods in history, such as the Tech Boom, the unprecedented growth of the U.S. cannabis industry has resulted in severe workforce shortages. The challenge is two-fold: First, the speed at which these companies are growing makes it near-impossible to satisfy their staffing requirements; and two, most of these companies don’t have experience or infrastructure to hire effectively. As additional states legalize cannabis, more companies will need access to talent on demand in order to maintain a competitive advantage – this problem is not going away, it’s only going to grow.”

CannabizTEMP provides the following for Cannabis business owners:

  •  From seed to sale, CannabizTEMP services all verticals in the cannabis industry providing temporary, temporary-to-hire and consulting solutions.
  •  CannabizTEMP employees can be an immediate solution to support seasonal purposes, fill project-based jobs for limited periods of time, extended leaves, and backfilling positions as an interim solution while a full-time candidate is sourced.
  •  CannabizTEMP specialized candidates have a wide range of experience levels and can support any business without the long-term costs and commitment associated with a full-time hire.
  •  CannabizTEMP takes care of the hiring process on behalf of companies by vetting candidates with a phone screen and video interview, completed references and background checks.
  • CannabizTEMP manages payroll, compensation, burden costs associated with an employee, terminations, employee counseling and any additional liability on the company’s behalf.
  • CannabizTEMP has created a ranking system that provides a candidate’s assignment reviews upon completion, so companies are confident in hiring temp workers with industry experience, thus adding an incentive for employees to perform to the best of their ability.

“In 2018, the number of job openings in the cannabis industry grew in excess of the available talent pool. This challenge was exacerbated during high demand periods such as the holidays and harvest seasons, resulting in serious challenges for employers. CannabizTEMP empowers employers to seamlessly identify qualified, reliable on-demand employees. It also offers an organized, accessible way for employees looking to enter the industry and have control over their work schedule through temporary work opportunities. As the cannabis industry continues to evolve, CannabizTEMP is dedicated to making the recruitment process seamless and efficient for all companies,” concluded Bernard.

For more information about CannabizTEMP, please visit: https://www.cannabiztemp.com/

About CannabizTEMP:
CannabizTEMP is a cannabis-focused consulting and temporary staffing firm, committed to recruiting, identifying, and placing only the highest quality of industry talent.

By combining cutting-edge recruiting technology, best-in-class customer service, and decades of staffing experience, CannabizTEMP is able to deliver exceptional cannabis industry professionals on a temporary and consulting basis. We pride ourselves on delivering talent in a timely manner by implementing a targeted recruitment approach, matching the consultant’s skillset to our client’s specific qualifications and company culture.

Media Contact:
Annie Graf / Jenny Robles
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.