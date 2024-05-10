ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) — CannaCon , a leading conference company that produces cutting-edge B2B events for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs, investors, and community partners to showcase industry products, people, innovations, and technology, is thrilled to announce the CannaCon West Albuquerque (“the event”) on May 17-18, 2024. The event will be held at the stunning Albuquerque Convention Center 401 2nd St NW, Albuquerque.

One of several national CannaCon expos, the West Albuquerque event is designed to propel the growth of the cannabis industry in the western US as well as reverberate nationally and create lasting value for years to come. The gathering convenes like-minded entrepreneurs building a bold, new industry, eager to make their mark in the rapidly evolving sector and contribute to the broader ecosystem.

From seeds to seed money. CannaCon is a one-stop shop, from cultivation supplies, the newest industry innovations, world class genetics, business and legal advice, retail displays, extraction technology, scientific and financial trends, marketing, branding and so much more. Exhibitors at CannaCon demonstrate cutting-edge products, services and opportunities to help ensure that your business reaches exactly the right audience at exactly the right time.

Attendees benefit from the rare opportunity to experience world-class education from highly acclaimed industry experts, plus the opportunity to foster lasting professional relationships with industry peers in a businesslike but relaxed environment. Optimized for business efficacy, this experience is designed to turbocharge business across every segment of the cannabis industry.

The two-day event paves the way to building a new industry paradigm in the Western region of the United States, by offering dynamic entrepreneurs expertise in raising seed capital, business and legal advice, key information, and engaging discussions on the latest scientific and financial trends, marketing and branding services; as well as the latest products from across the board including retail displays, extraction technology, world-class genetics, and the latest innovations in cultivation supplies.

An elite group of industry experts will lead enlightening educational seminars during which they’ll interact with attendees while sharing unique perspectives on a host of highly pertinent issues. These interactions help shed light on specific queries, unlock fresh value, and crystallize an attendee’s own vision and company roadmap. Presentation themes include Science/Genetics, Processing, Legal, Operations Management, Business, and Finance.

The diverse agenda of seminars includes captivating sessions such as “Let’s Talk About Sex: Save Time and Resources Through Early Sex Determination“ by Jonathon Leach, Microbiology Analyst, PB Laboratories ; “The Impact of Roll Automation” with Anthony Pagni; Co-Founder, Perfectionist Rolling Equipment; “THCa Isolate Production” with Andrew Yoon, CEO/Founder, Xtractor Depot; “Science Communication In The Cannabis Industry: Bridging The Gap Between Your and Your Lab” delivered by Ian Cameron, Lab Director/Lead Chemist, Scissortail Laboratory, LLC; “AntiBio: The sound approach to a great farm” by Dr Jon Remer, BS DVM, Scientific Consultant, AntiBio Solutions, LLC; “280E Cannabis Tax & Accounting Strategies for Your Budding Business” with Sandy Suchoff, CPA & Founder, The Canna CPAs; “Efficient & Scaleable Pre-Roll Production Methods” by Tyler York, Sr. Account Executive, Custom Cones USA; “Finding Flow: Ricky Williams on NFL, Cannabis, and Mindfulness” presented by Ricky Williams, Founder, Highsman; “Improving Quality and Profitability with Post-Harvest Control” with Ed Wells, Director of Commercial Sales, VT Dry & Cure Technologies / Cannatrol and “Cannabis Banking Today: Challenges, Opportunities, and Future Prospects” with Erin ODonnell; Founding Partner, American Cannabis Bankers Association.

As a one-stop shop serving every cannabis business need, neophytes and seasoned professionals alike will learn from the state-of-the-art exhibits as well as the knowledgeable thought leaders, business leaders, and industry gurus up and down the supply chain including growers, dispensary owners, seed investors, medical professionals, pioneers, government regulators.

Details of 100+ leading exhibitors including marquee names can be found at https://homebase.map-dynamics.com/cannaconwa2024/marketplace

Cannacon West – Albuquerque is a must-attend event for energetic entrepreneurs and industry players who want to upskill their knowledge base, cultivate new avenues of growth, create lasting collaborative partnerships through high-powered networking, and explore the cutting-edge of products and services across the cannabis sector.

Register for tickets at https://cannacon.org/attendee-registration/

To reserve a booth on the exhibition floor, visit https://cannacon.org/become-an-exhibitor/

Attendees can find accommodation options at DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, and Homewood Suites at https://cannacon.org/accommodations/

About CannaCon

CannaCon is dedicated to creating and strengthening lifelong partnerships within the emerging cannabis industry. It is our mission to provide a global B2B venue for cannabis businesses, marijuana entrepreneurs, investors and community partners to showcase industry products, people, innovations and technology. We are committed to cultivating business values within the cannabis industry through education and responsible community involvement.

Grow the cannabis industry with us. Find everything you need to develop your idea and take your business to the next level. The cannabis industry’s best and brightest attend CannaCon.

About IBN

IBN is a cutting-edge corporate communications and content distribution company consisting of over 60+ investor facing brands introduced to the investment public over the last 18+ years while amassing a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfil the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Corporate Communications