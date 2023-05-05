NEW YORK, May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Research firm IndexBox has just published a new comprehensive report on the global canned food market, offering insights and data-driven analysis on this thriving industry. The report, titled “Global Canned Food Market Report: Analysis and Forecast to 2030,” is available on the company’s website, with a direct link to access the report here: https://www.indexbox.io

For those interested in a more in-depth look at the market data, IndexBox is also offering trial access to their platform. This provides users with an opportunity to explore the comprehensive market data and gain a deeper understanding of the trends and factors driving the canned food industry.

The report includes a detailed market forecast until 2030, highlighting key growth drivers, challenges, and factors affecting demand. Among these factors are shifting consumer preferences, convenience, sustainability, and food safety concerns, which will shape the industry in the coming years.

This industry overview examines the market by segment, end-user, and region to provide a comprehensive understanding of the canned food market dynamics.

Product Type

The canned food market can be segmented into various product types, including:

a. Canned Meat and Seafood

b. Canned Vegetables

c. Canned Fruits

d. Canned Soups and Ready Meals

e. Canned Desserts and Dairy Products

Canned meat and seafood products are anticipated to dominate the market due to their longer shelf life and convenience. However, canned vegetables and fruits are expected to experience significant growth as consumers increasingly seek healthier and more sustainable food options.

Packaging Material

The market is segmented by packaging material into:

a. Aluminum

b. Steel

c. Glass

d. Plastic

Aluminum and steel cans are the most widely used packaging materials due to their durability, recyclability, and ability to preserve food quality. However, with the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, alternative materials like glass and plastic are gaining traction.

End-User:

Retail

The retail sector is a major end-user of canned food products, with supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores driving sales. The expansion of e-commerce platforms has also led to increased online sales of canned food products.

Foodservice

The foodservice industry, including restaurants, hotels, and catering services, utilizes canned food products for their long shelf life, ease of storage, and cost-effectiveness.

Institutional

Canned food products are used in various institutions, such as schools, hospitals, and military bases, due to their long shelf life and ability to withstand extreme conditions.

Regional Analysis:

North America

The United States dominates the North American market, driven by high consumer demand, a well-established food industry, and a wide range of product offerings. Canada and Mexico also contribute to the region’s growth.

Europe

Europe is another significant market for canned food products, with the United Kingdom , Germany, and France being the leading consumers. The demand for canned food products is fueled by busy lifestyles, increasing health consciousness, and the need for convenient meal options.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia-Pacific region, led by China , India, and Japan, is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the canned food market. Factors such as rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and increasing demand for convenient food options contribute to the growth in this region.

Latin America

The Latin American market, including Brazil , Argentina, and Mexico, is expected to grow steadily due to rising consumer awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing middle-class population.

Middle East & Africa

The Middle East and Africa region is projected to experience moderate growth in the canned food market, driven by increased demand for convenient and shelf-stable food products and the expansion of the retail sector.

IndexBox’s research reveals the names of the ten largest manufacturers in the canned food industry, which are:

Del Monte Foods Hormel Foods Corporation Conagra Brands, Inc. The J.M. Smucker Company Campbell Soup Company Nestlé S.A. BRF S.A. General Mills Inc. The Kraft Heinz Company Bonduelle

For further information or inquiries about the report, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/

Keywords: canned food, market research, global market, IndexBox, market forecast

CONTACT: contact: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva Editor Email: media@indexbox.io