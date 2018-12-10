Canoe Financial Announces Management Fee Reduction For Canoe North American Monthly Income Portfolio Class

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canoe Financial LP (“Canoe”) today announced a management fee reduction for Series F of Canoe North American Monthly Income Portfolio Class.

The management fee for Series F of Canoe North American Monthly Income Portfolio Class will be reduced from 1.15% to 0.95%, on or about March 8, 2019.

Canoe Financial has also determined it will no longer seek approval from securityholders of Canoe U.S. Equity Income Portfolio Class with respect to the merger of Fiera Capital U.S. Equity Fund into the fund, as it is anticipated that the net asset value of Fiera Capital U.S. Equity Fund will be smaller than the fund at the time of the merger. The merger remains subject to regulatory approval and approval from securityholders of Fiera Capital U.S. Equity Fund.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe is one of Canada’s fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing $4.6 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning mutual funds and private energy equity products. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial LP is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe has offices in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, and Montreal.

