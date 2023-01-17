Canon Adds Four New Explorers of Light Effective January 1, Canon is proud to include Nadia Aly, Kevin Jairaj, Alex Strohl, and Victoria Will as its newest members of this elite group of visual artists.

Melville, New York, Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced it is adding four photographers to its celebrated Explorers of Light (EOL) program. As one of the first programs of its kind, Explorers of Light are renowned photographers in all genres of photography who share knowledge, educate, and inspire an entire industry of visual artists, as well as new generations of content creators. As photography continues to evolve, Canon fosters a program that includes an eclectic mix of visual artists who bring new and creative ways of seeing the world around us while maintaining the program’s longstanding tradition of education, collaboration, and learning.

Effective January 1, Canon is proud to include Nadia Aly, Kevin Jairaj, Alex Strohl, and Victoria Will as its newest members of this elite group of visual artists. Each photographer brings a level of style, energy, and artistic acumen that not only stand on their own merits, but complement the diverse photographic genres represented by the other 32 creative artists currently participating in the program.

As a new class of creators enter the Explorers of Light program, an influential group of EOLs will become lifetime members of Canon Legends, a program that preserves the legacy and leadership of some of the most accomplished EOLs. Bruce Dorn, Darrell Gulin, and Damian Strohmeyer will be inducted into the program and join a short list of legendary photographers including Harry Benson, Lauren Greenfield, Gregory Heisler, Chris Rainier, and Joyce Tenneson, to name a few. This group of industry legends will continue to share their knowledge and expertise with photographers and filmmakers through workshops, seminars, and published articles.

About Canon’s New Explorers of Light

Nadia Aly: Underwater / Wildlife

About Nadia: Nadia Aly is an award-winning wildlife photographer with a focus on underwater marine life. Her primary goal is to educate people globally about the diverse populations of sea creatures that exist in our oceans. She captures their beauty and uniqueness with her camera and then publishes these photographs and videos. She does this in an effort to raise awareness and interest in supporting efforts to conserve our oceans and their inhabitants. She takes interested clients on numerous underwater expeditions every year, through her company Scuba Diver Life Expeditions (SDLexpeditions.com), with a focus on in-water whale encounters around the world.

Notable clients include : Private individuals who participate in Nadia’s numerous underwater expeditions organized through her company, Scuba Diver Life Expeditions.

What’s in Her Bag? Canon R3 and R5 bodies, RF15-35mm, RF100-500mm, and EF8-15mm lenses

Canon R3 and R5 bodies, RF15-35mm, RF100-500mm, and EF8-15mm lenses Thoughts on Photography: “I think photography is an amazing tool to share moments in time. I personally use it to share moments and educate others about the numerous animals that call our oceans home. Not a lot of people get to experience the ocean the way I do, and I find it important to help show and educate others. For example, my ‘Hairy Frog Fish’ photo. Not many people know what a hairy frog fish is, and I received thousands of comments from curious viewers about the photo. This to me is a win, as it’s a great example of educating others about an animal that most have never heard of.”

"I think photography is an amazing tool to share moments in time. I personally use it to share moments and educate others about the numerous animals that call our oceans home. Not a lot of people get to experience the ocean the way I do, and I find it important to help show and educate others. For example, my 'Hairy Frog Fish' photo. Not many people know what a hairy frog fish is, and I received thousands of comments from curious viewers about the photo. This to me is a win, as it's a great example of educating others about an animal that most have never heard of." What it Means to be a Canon EOL: "I think being an Explorer of Light offers me an opportunity to share the oceans on a larger platform. On a personal level, it feels like my skills are being recognized by a larger organization, and that feels pretty awesome…kind of feels like 'I've arrived' in a way."

Kevin Jairaj: Sports / Portrait / Wedding

About Kevin: In just a few years, Kevin has become one of the most sought-after photographers with commissioned photoshoots, weddings and events worldwide, as well as his home state of Texas and the rest of the U.S.A.

Kevin is one of only a few people in the world to hold the Triple Master Title from WPPI (Wedding and Portrait Photographers International) as well as a Master of Photography from PPA (Professional Photographers of America).

Kevin was commissioned by USA Today to take portraits of key members of the USA Summer and Winter Olympic Teams, has covered the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, and the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang for USA Today.

In addition, he has covered major sporting events such as Super Bowls, Final Fours, the World Series, and National Championship games. Kevin has also been the Official Photographer for the College Football Playoff National Championship since its inception in 2015.

Notable clients include : The College Football Playoff, Discovery Channel, USA Today, Bad Boy Mowers, LEAF Trading Cards (Director of Photography), Sports Illustrated, New York Times, ESPN, People Magazine, Charles Schwab, and the Washington Post.

What’s in His Bag? EOS R3 and EOS 1DX Mark III bodies, EF200-400mm F4, EF70-200mm 2.8, EF24-70mm 2.8, and EF15mm lenses (sometimes an EF11-24mm F4), Canon Speedlight with a battery pack.

EOS R3 and EOS 1DX Mark III bodies, EF200-400mm F4, EF70-200mm 2.8, EF24-70mm 2.8, and EF15mm lenses (sometimes an EF11-24mm F4), Canon Speedlight with a battery pack. Thoughts on Photography: “I am thankful that photography allows me the opportunity to freeze history and record memorable moments in time. Whether it’s the Big Game, a National Champion-winning athlete, or a family portrait that will be passed down for generations, it is an honor and privilege to document these stories. With all the new technology constantly changing, it is very exciting to find new ways to create dynamic and visually appealing images.”

"I am thankful that photography allows me the opportunity to freeze history and record memorable moments in time. Whether it's the Big Game, a National Champion-winning athlete, or a family portrait that will be passed down for generations, it is an honor and privilege to document these stories. With all the new technology constantly changing, it is very exciting to find new ways to create dynamic and visually appealing images." What it Means to be a Canon EOL: "Being named a Canon Explorer of Light is an honor of a lifetime and really a dream come true for me. I have been using Canon gear since day one as a photographer and have never really looked back. I am definitely looking forward to sharing my knowledge and experiences with other photographers and hobbyists around the world."

Alex Strohl: Outdoor / Landscape

About Alex: For more than a decade, photographer and entrepreneur Alex Strohl has pioneered the visual style of the outdoor industry. A renowned force across all of his business pursuits, Strohl’s marketing campaigns garner clients’ audiences in the millions while his critically acclaimed photography workshops share years of experience and insight to tens of thousands of aspiring amateurs. Lauded by the likes of National Geographic, Outside Magazine, and Gentlemen’s Journal, Strohl’s influence on the direction of outdoor media is unparalleled.

Drawing inspiration from the wildest alpine environments, Alex Strohl is as comfortable at his home in Whitefish, Montana, as he is diving off the shores of icy North Atlantic archipelagos. The result is an immersive visual experience that blurs the boundaries of life and work, and of humans and nature. His timeless style and eye for subtle authentic moments transcends industries from local ski brands to the world’s foremost watch makers.

Notable clients include : Apple, Jaeger Le-Coultre, 66 North, Land Rover, La Marzocco, BMC Bikes, Dolce & Gabanna, Prada, Bottega Venetta, On Running, Fjallraven

What’s in His Bag? EOS R5 and EOS R3 bodies, RF15-35mm, RF 70-200mm f/2.8L, RF100-500mm, RF28-70mm f/2.0L lenses, Strohl x Moment MTN Light 45L Backpack, (2) NanLite Pavotubes 6ft/1m.

EOS R5 and EOS R3 bodies, RF15-35mm, RF 70-200mm f/2.8L, RF100-500mm, RF28-70mm f/2.0L lenses, Strohl x Moment MTN Light 45L Backpack, (2) NanLite Pavotubes 6ft/1m. Thoughts on Photography: “Photography for me is a powerful vehicle to get a message across, to challenge perceptions and offer new ways to view the world. It is also a great way to meet people. That is what it all comes down to for me; meeting interesting people, learning from them, and trying to tell their story in the most accurate and honest way possible.”

"Photography for me is a powerful vehicle to get a message across, to challenge perceptions and offer new ways to view the world. It is also a great way to meet people. That is what it all comes down to for me; meeting interesting people, learning from them, and trying to tell their story in the most accurate and honest way possible." What it Means to be a Canon EOL: "Being in such great company and supported by Canon is a dream come true. Back when I bought a secondhand Canon 5D Mark I with a prime 35mm L-series lens and travelled the world with a big innocent grin on my face, I never could have expected to become an EOL. Not even close…Now, it is my turn to keep the legacy alive and create meaningful work…with gratitude."

Victoria Will: Celebrity / Editorial / Portrait

About Victoria: Victoria began her career in the photography industry as a photojournalist and has since transitioned her focus to celebrity portraiture, editorial, and commercial assignments. Victoria’s characteristically authentic portraiture has appeared in the pages of Vogue, New York Times, Rolling Stone, ESPN, and W Magazine. Her approach is rooted in collaboration and meaningful connection where she seeks intimacy, authenticity, and elegance with a thoughtful eye and composition.

Recognized by numerous honors, including American Photography, PDN Photo Annual, and Communication Arts, her imagery has been the subject of both solo and group exhibitions internationally. Her first monograph, Borne Back, a collection of tintype portraits, was published in 2017 by Peanut Press.

Notable clients include: Amazon Studios, AT&T, Bose, Carhartt, Epix, ESPN, Hulu, Levi’s, Miller High Life, Miller Lite, National Geographic, New York Times, Netflix, Ralph Lauren, Rolling Stone, Samsung, Showtime, Vogue.

What’s in Her Bag? Two EOS R5 bodies (with battery grips). 24-70mm f2.8, 70-200mm f2.8, 100mm Macro, 50mm f/1.2 USM lenses

Thoughts on Photography: “You cannot separate me from my photography. We are interconnected. It is my chosen language and has taught me the art of observation as much as the art of listening. With each subject I photograph, I seek connection and vulnerability. In return it is my responsibility to bring a dignity and respect to what each person shares with me, and to give something of myself. In these moments I find I work more from the heart than the mind. It becomes more about how something feels than just how it looks and ceases to be about me. It is about what we can build together. What can we find in the seemingly ordinary and imperfect nature of human beings? Everything.”

"You cannot separate me from my photography. We are interconnected. It is my chosen language and has taught me the art of observation as much as the art of listening. With each subject I photograph, I seek connection and vulnerability. In return it is my responsibility to bring a dignity and respect to what each person shares with me, and to give something of myself. In these moments I find I work more from the heart than the mind. It becomes more about how something feels than just how it looks and ceases to be about me. It is about what we can build together. What can we find in the seemingly ordinary and imperfect nature of human beings? Everything." What it Means to be a Canon EOL: "Being a Canon Explore of Light means that I have the honor of joining a long legacy of photographers whose creativity has directly inspired me throughout my career, and now I have the opportunity to give that back to the next generation.

For additional information and samples of work, please visit:

https://www.usa.canon.com/learning/inspiration/inspirational-stories-list/explorers-of-light

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

