Melville, NY, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Engineered to deliver high print performance and exceptional productivity, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce the launch of two new Cable & Wire Marker Printers – the MK5000 and MK3000. The two new cable printers have full keyboards, highly visible backlit LCD displays, and are able print onto a wide range of media, including label tapes and tubes (for strong wear and tear resistance). Both feature thermal transfer print technology and high print resolution for each application. Canon is introducing these cable printers to assist the workflow of businesses in manufacturing and workers across a range of other industries, including computer networking, data center management, telecommunications, audio/video, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

High Printing Speed and Resolution

The Canon MK5000 and MK3000 deliver fast throughput, printing up to 40mm and 25mm per second, respectively. Both printers are designed to produce professional-looking printed materials, supporting print resolution of up to 300dpi, resulting in text and characters that are sharp, clear, and crisp.

Superior Productivity and Ease-Of-Use

The MK5000 and MK3000 printers support automatic full or half cut of print media with user-adjustable depth and cutting speed, providing convenience and a quality finish. The printers support a range of tube diameters, from 10mm to 1.5mm, as well as heat shrink tubes. The MK5000 can split a print job with up to three printers from the PC, which helps increase productivity and helps reduce overall printing time. The cable printers support rechargeable batteries, providing the flexibility to work without the need of a power supply, and the highest volume of continuous printing in battery usage. Both printers can save up to 250,000 characters, providing a wider range of data entry possibilities that makes the MK5000 and MK3000 easier to use. The PC Connectivity support of the MK5000 and MK3000 printers enhances productivity and workflow by allowing users to manage large quantities of data on personal computers, helping to reduce print time out in the field. The cable printers are small enough to carry in the field, weighing just under 6 pounds.

Versatile Range of Print Media Supported

With the availability of a wide range of media cassettes and attachments, the MK5000 and MK3000 printers provide excellent support for a variety of print media. The machines can print on “generic” media that will help to bring down the costs associated with projects. This support allows users to print on materials such as tape, tubes, and plastic strips (MK5000 only).

Pricing & Availability

The Canon MK5000 and MK3000 Cable & Wire Marker Printers are now available for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $1,695.00 and $1,225.00, respectively*. For more information, please visit https://www.usa.canon.com/.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.6 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2021 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 36 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. was featured in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking among the top 100 companies for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company’s RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Actual prices set by dealers and may vary. Availability and specifications subject to change without notice.

