Canon earns honor from Long Island Business News for second consecutive year and third time overall

Canon Americas corporate headquarters The Canon Americas corporate headquarters was voted the “Best Office Building” on Long Island

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — It was a sweet repeat for Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, which saw its Canon Americas corporate headquarters voted the “Best Office Building” on Long Island by readers of the Long Island Business News in their annual Reader Ranking Survey. The announcement marked the second straight year Canon earned the honor and third overall after it also secured first-place honors in 2018.

The Canon Americas headquarters has garnered a top-3 finish every year for the past six years in the rankings.

“Winning this award for the second consecutive time and third overall is a great honor and we thank the readers of Long Island Business News for recognizing our Canon Americas headquarters,” said Seymour Liebman, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and general counsel, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We strive to meet the needs of both our customers and our community and it is rewarding to know our efforts to contribute to sustainability efforts continue to make a positive impact.”

Located at One Canon Park in Melville, New York, Canon Americas opened the building more than 10 years ago – in February 2013 – and continues to serve as the headquarters for Canon’s business in North and South America.

Located just off the Long Island Expressway near the technology corridor of Route 110, Canon Americas headquarters offers many modern amenities on its 52-acre campus. The complex features an open, campus-like feel with green space, a walking trail and two retention ponds. Within the five-story, 700,000-square-foot complex, Canon employees enjoy a state-of-the-art showroom, learning center, cafeteria, fitness center and other amenities.

The building reflects Canon’s strong commitment to environmental sustainability, keeping in line with its philosophy of Kyosei, which translates to “all people, regardless of race, religion or culture, harmoniously living and working together into the future.” Canon Americas headquarters measures more than 500 feet long and nearly 300 feet wide, with 40.8 percent of the total building materials by value having been manufactured using recycled materials. One Canon Park was awarded LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. The facility stands as a model for environmental stewardship and innovation, as the largest commercial property on Long Island to achieve this level of LEED.

Characteristics of the facility that contribute to its environmental efficiency include:

Natural lighting designed to provide daylight to 75 percent of regularly occupied spaces.

Options for alternative transportation, reserved parking for low emitting and fuel-efficient vehicles, and 22 electric vehicle charging stations.

Water efficient plumbing fixtures that are designed to reduce consumption by 35 percent based on typical usage.

Canon was able to reduce the amount of asphalt on the grounds by building two multi-level parking garages.

Additionally, nearly 60 percent of the natural sites of native and adapted plant species have been restored, creating ecosystems that require minimal irrigation.

