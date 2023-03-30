The roll-to-roll printer offers in-field upgradability and productivity powered by UVgel technology to support business growth

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The new Colorado M-series 64-inch roll-to-roll printer – featuring two speed configurations and optional UVgel white ink capabilities – is now available to help users produce high-quality applications and meet demanding productivity and turnaround standards, it was announced today by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions.

Retaining Colorado’s industrial build quality, the new M-series design, with in-field upgrades, is based on a single platform that can be configured to help meet customer needs. The scalable series features two speed configurations, optional UVgel white ink capabilities and a host of additional modular options to enable end-users to customize their device according to their business needs and to grow their printer as their business grows. The M3 BASE configuration can be expanded over time up to the M5W PRO configuration, which includes increased functionality such as speed enhancements, double siding printing, dual-roll, white ink capabilities and FLXfinish+.

The M-series devices can be easily upgraded to ‘W’ versions for white ink so customers can purchase the white ink option after their initial printer purchase. The M-series devices incorporate the latest print head technology found in the Colorado 1630 devices, which relative to the Colorado 1650 devices have double the nozzles, a higher firing frequency, increased durability and a reduction in the number of print heads from eight to four.

The introduction of a white UVgel ink maximizes the scope for customers to benefit from UVgel’s renowned performance advantages for a full spectrum of premium graphics and décor applications – for example, window graphics, labels and wallpaper. With new media detection sensor technology for easy media handling for even non-white applications, Colorado M-series customers can expand product offerings using heavy structured, transparent, colored, metallic and magnetic materials.

The M-series outperforms its competition in terms of white printing speed, with 2-3 times faster output, while using 50-70% less ink.1 Together the revolutionary non-evaporative UVgel inks, whose gel-like consistency helps keep the white pigments suspended, and the printer’s automated maintenance features, ensure that the ink and nozzles are ready to print when you are. This eliminates the need to remove and store heads or shake ink bags before printing.

The unique gel formulation of Canon UVgel ink translates to fast build-up of dense and opaque white images with up to five layers in fewer passes than with conventional printing technologies, and printed output maintains its original whiteness over time.

Customers can also choose the popular FLXfinish+ option, allowing the ability to add matte, gloss or mixed matte and gloss on the same print, without additional varnish. High-volume customers can automate the print-to-finish process with a UVgel Print Factory or UVgel Wallpaper Factory configuration, which seamlessly integrates the Colorado M-series printer with cutting, rewinding, taping or sheet stacking to manage volumes of at least 500,000ft2 per year with minimal operator time.

“The Colorado M-series offers many ways to help customers select the configurations and speed to best fit their needs,” said Tim Greene, research director of International Data Corporation (IDC). “With upgrades available for speed and white ink options, the scalable series offers the flexibility to enhance after purchasing, adding to its ability to produce high-quality applications.”

Canon UVgel ink delivers pin-sharp image quality and consistent color, while its instant drying properties enable immediate cutting and finishing, and its ultra-durability removes the need for lamination. Like previous Colorado configurations, the M-series is designed to handle the workload of multiple legacy roll-to-roll printers, with industrial-grade round-the-clock reliability and unattended printing with minimal operator intervention. The new M-series Colorado printers are supported by PRISMAguide XL, the powerful make-ready software which results in effortless production runs with consistent high quality, and is offered for free with each white ink-enabled device.

Compared to other ink technologies such as latex or eco-solvent inks, UVgel technology consumes up to 40% less CMYK ink to build up the same image quality and color intensity. The low-heat, energy-efficient LED curing system and ‘instant-on’ operation results in reduced energy use compared to other technologies.

With UVgel technology, customers can print on environmentally responsible materials such as PVC-free and paper-based media. The Colorado M-series printer fits perfectly in a sustainability conscious organization, building on the Colorado 1650 UVgel 460’s GREENGUARD Gold certification2 from UL Environment – a leading worldwide safety and certification company that establishes strict safety criteria with respect to use in environments like schools and healthcare facilities that serve sensitive populations, such as children and the elderly.

“The Colorado printers already have established a reputation for speed, quality and all-around productivity, and the M-series’ ability to offer modularity and easy-care white ink options will only help make it more attractive to customers who want to increase their capabilities for large-format graphics printing solutions,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The Colorado M-series is designed with low total cost of ownership and rapid return on investment in mind, thanks to the lowest operating costs in its category, the ability to produce high-value applications, and the unique modular upgrade options.

1 Production speeds of 312ft²/hr and 427ft²/hr and maximum print speed of 1,195ft²/hr. and 1,709ft²/hr., respectively.

2 UVgel 460’s GREENGUARD Gold Certification resulted from its testing against the UL 2818 – 2013 Gold Standard for Chemical Emissions for Building Materials, Finishes and Furnishings.

