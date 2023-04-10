Supporting this year’s theme of versatility and applications in the large format graphics equipment

Melville, NY, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is thrilled to invite attendees of the International Sign Association (ISA) Sign Expo set for April 12-14 in Las Vegas, NV, to visit the Canon booth (#2638) to witness the first-ever public viewing of the Colorado M-series 64-inch roll-to-roll printer, announced March 30.

The new M-Series design features two speed configuration options and optional UVgel white ink capabilities, and is designed to help users produce high-quality applications and help meet demanding productivity and turnaround standards. The introduction of the optional white UVgel ink is intended to help maximize the scope for customers to benefit from UVgel’s renowned performance benefits for a wide spectrum of premium graphics and décor applications – for example, window graphics, labels and wallpaper.

The upcoming event will also showcase the Canon Colorado 1650, an award-winning printer that can be found in the Canon booth and in the Fotoba booth as part of the Print Factory. The Print Factory, which comprises a Jumbo roll loader feeding into the Canon Colorado 1650 and a Jumbo Roll Rewinder for extended runs and optimal efficiency, will also be on display.

Visitors to the Canon booth will be able to experience the breath of Canon’s wide format technology, including:

Arizona 2380 GT flatbed printer with the Roll Media Option – Quick, reliable and low-maintenance, the Arizona flatbed printer provides amazing print quality and versatility for both rigid and flexible media applications. Solid in its basic configuration and ready for upgrades such as the Roll Media Option and additional ink channels.

Colex SXC1732 digital flatbed cutter – Provides Print Service Providers with a turnkey solution to help automate their workflow and help reduce costs associated with the finishing process of large format output.

imagePROGRAF GP-4000 large format printer – The world’s first large format printer with aqueous pigment Fluorescent Pink Ink* and equipped with Canon’s unique Radiant Infusion technology which layers the newly developed Fluorescent Pink Ink with other inks on the paper surface during printing helping users to create bright and soft color reproduction.

Graphtec Cutter – When combined with a compatible large format printer, this optional accessory is designed to help increase productivity and open a wide range of application possibilities, including wallpaper, floor graphics, wall graphics, signs, banners, canvas, posters, stickers, flyers, window graphics, and more.

PosterArtist software – Designed for all levels of users to help them create professional-looking posters, flyers, banners and signage and can provide additional options for creativity while offering flexibility in regards to printing options.

“We are so excited to be back at the ISA Expo to show visitors a first look at the new Colorado M-series, what we think will be a game changer in the industry and for our customers,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Our team of experts will be available for demonstrations of the new printer, as well as to talk to the suite of wide-format’s capabilities to help find the right fit for specific customer needs. We look forward to seeing you there!”

To learn more about Canon’s portfolio of wide format printers, please visit here.

