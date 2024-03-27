PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera

imagePRESS V1350 imagePRESS V1350

Melville, NY, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that six Canon product designs were recognized by iF International Forum Design GmbH with prestigious 2024 iF Design Awards. Notably, this marks Canon’s 30th consecutive year of being recognized for outstanding design prowess. The accolades underscore Canon’s unwavering commitment to producing products that seamlessly blend top-tier performance with cutting-edge design aesthetics.

The six products recognized include:

PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera . The PowerShot V10 is a 4K compact vlogging and still camera built in a new highly portable form with components from the popular G-series line that gives creatives the ability to capture high-quality video on-the-go. The PowerShot V10 is the first product in the Company’s new consumer video production, live streaming and vlogging line, the PowerShot V (V= Video Communication) camera series.

. The PowerShot V10 is a 4K compact vlogging and still camera built in a new highly portable form with components from the popular G-series line that gives creatives the ability to capture high-quality video on-the-go. The PowerShot V10 is the first product in the Company’s new consumer video production, live streaming and vlogging line, the PowerShot V (V= Video Communication) camera series. RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM . Targeted at professionals and high-end users, this lens combines the proven 300mm f/2.8 concept with superb zooming capabilities. Ideal for applications such as theater work, distant event candids, and indoor sports, it delivers stunning background bokeh for captivating imagery.

. Targeted at professionals and high-end users, this lens combines the proven 300mm f/2.8 concept with superb zooming capabilities. Ideal for applications such as theater work, distant event candids, and indoor sports, it delivers stunning background bokeh for captivating imagery. imagePROGRAF TM Series . Catering to diverse printing needs, including CAD drawings, retail posters, and educational displays, the imagePROGRAF TM Series models boast high-speed printing and enhanced color reproduction. The refined functional body design helps facilitate user-friendly roll paper loading, particularly for beginners.

. Catering to diverse printing needs, including CAD drawings, retail posters, and educational displays, the imagePROGRAF TM Series models boast high-speed printing and enhanced color reproduction. The refined functional body design helps facilitate user-friendly roll paper loading, particularly for beginners. imagePRESS V Family. The imagePRESS V family product lineup includes the imagePRESS V900 Series, imagePRESS V1000, and imagePRESS V1350, all loaded with impressive automation technology that includes features designed to help save time and advanced workflow integration capabilities.

The imagePRESS V family product lineup includes the imagePRESS V900 Series, imagePRESS V1000, and imagePRESS V1350, all loaded with impressive automation technology that includes features designed to help save time and advanced workflow integration capabilities. CXDI-Elite . The CXDI-Elite digital radiography detector expands the possibilities of digital radiography with unique functions and Built-in Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) Assistance. Its ergonomic and lightweight design includes sculpted handgrips and rounded corners for improved productivity and ease of use.

. The CXDI-Elite digital radiography detector expands the possibilities of digital radiography with unique functions and Built-in Automatic Exposure Control (AEC) Assistance. Its ergonomic and lightweight design includes sculpted handgrips and rounded corners for improved productivity and ease of use. OCT-R1. The OCT-R1 enables superior penetration of ocular opacities and provides outstanding tomographic images. Swept source technology allows for a high scanning speed of 100,000 A-scans per second, while maximizing the essential signal data quantity during the acquisition.

About the iF Design Awards

Established in 1953, the iF Design Awards are recognized internationally as one of the most prestigious awards within the field of design, with outstanding industrial designs chosen from all over the world each year. This year over 10,000 entries from 72 countries and regions were judged by internationally active design experts across nine disciplines: product, packaging, communication, interior architecture, professional concept, service design, architecture, user experience and user interface.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

###

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Attachments

PowerShot V10 Vlog Camera

imagePRESS V1350

CONTACT: Nicole Esan Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-327-1108 [email protected]