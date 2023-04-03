Melville, NY, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CAJ), filed its annual report for 2022 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The consolidated annual report, which contains the company’s audited financial statements, can be accessed from Canon Inc.’s website.

The report includes the CEO’s message and business strategies based on the “Excellent Global Corporation Plan Phase VI,” a management program focusing on becoming an excellent company that is admired and respected around the world. The annual report also contains photos and charts to explain Canon’s initiatives in an easy-to-understand manner.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years.

