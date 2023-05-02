MELVILLE, NY, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Designed with productivity, user experience, and cost efficiency needs in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is excited to announce one new color and three new black-and-white laser printers, expanding upon the wide breadth of the imageCLASS product line, plus two new inkjet printers to Canon’s PIXMA MegaTank G-series. Canon MegaTank models utilize a high-volume continuous ink supply system which can help reduce ink costs by utilizing high-volume ink bottles.

The new models include:

imageCLASS MF652Cw Multifunction (Print/Copy/Scan) color laser model with a customizable 5” color touchscreen.

imageCLASS MF275dw All-in-One (Print/Copy/Scan/Fax) black & white laser model with a 35-sheet automatic document feeder and an adjustable 6-line Touch LCD display.

imageCLASS MF273dw Multifunction (Print/Copy/Scan) black & white laser model with a 35-page automatic document feeder and an adjustable 5-line LCD display.

imageCLASS MF272dw Multifunction (Print/Copy/Scan) black & white laser model with a 5-line LCD display.

PIXMA G4270 All-in-one (Print/Copy/Scan/Fax) wireless MegaTank model with an intuitive 1.35” Square LCD Screen. Copy multi-page documents with ease with the 35-Sheet Auto Document feeder.

PIXMA G3262 Three-in-one (Print/Copy/Scan) wireless MegaTank model with a 2-Line mono LCD for an easy user interface experience. Print beautiful borderless photos up to 8.5” x 11”.



“Canon continues to strengthen the imageCLASS and PIXMA product families with the release of these new printers. The new printers help to further demonstrate the company’s commitment to providing offerings that can meet a wide variety of end-users’ needs and desires,” said Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We’ve integrated numerous customer-requested features that provide users with an easy-to-use and convenient user experience.”

The new laser models can benefit users such as work-from-home employees, consultants, accountants, law offices, startup businesses, financial offices, front administration desks, medical offices, real estate offices, and non-profits. The new imageCLASS models offer fast scan speeds and can print their first page in just over five seconds – a faster first-page-out time when compared to competitors in the same class**. Other key features of the products include:

Superior Usability The MF652Cw features a customizable 5” color touchscreen. The MF275dw and MF273dw feature an adjustable control panel with a large screen designed for ease of use. The MF275dw features a 6-line user interface, and the other two new printers feature a 5-line user interface.

Automatic Toner Delivery The optional Auto Replenishment Service1 detects when your supplies are running low, and a new toner order is automatically placed and shipped to you. You only pay for what you need, when you need it.



Simple Wi-Fi ® Network Setup Process Connecting to a Wi-Fi network is much easier than with the previous versions of these printers. 2 Canon PRINT Business App provides users with easy mobile print and scan applications.



In addition to hybrid workers and small business owners, users who can benefit from the PIXMA MegaTank printers are parents who need to print a large number of documents at home for their children’s homework and school projects and busy households supporting multiple, frequent print needs including professional, school-oriented and personal affairs. High school and college students who need access to print assignments, photos, and more and who want to save money on purchasing ink cartridges also stand to benefit. Features of the new PIXMA MegaTank models include:

MegaTank Means MegaSavings Ink savings of over $1,000 with the included ink bottle set 3 . Ink bottles have a “keyed nozzle” design to only fit and fill the correct color ink tank.

Built to Manage Larger Workloads They can print up to 7,700 sheets 3 in color and up to 6,000 sheets in black ink 3 . Print on envelopes, photos, high-resolution paper, and more. Create borderless photos up to 8.5” x 11”. 4

Fast Print Times The inkjet printers boast a print speed of approximately 11 images per minute (IPM) in black 5 , and approximately 6 IPM in color 5 .



Pricing and Availability

The imageCLASS MF275dw and the MF273dw are available for purchase through the Canon Online Store and select retailers for an estimated retail price of $219.00 and $199.00, respectively.* The imageCLASS MF272dw and MF652Cw are available exclusively through Walmart for $189.00, and $229.00, respectively.* The PIXMA G4270 is available for purchase through the Canon Online Store and select retailers for an estimated retail price of $249.00, and the PIXMA G3262 is available exclusively through Walmart for $199.99.*

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit http://usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

# # #

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

*Availability, specifications, and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

** As of April 27, 2023 based on Canon’s review of all competitor websites.

1See the website for more details.

2Wireless printing and scanning requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n capability, operating at 2.4GHz. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network client.

3Page yield of included ink bottles used for initial setup is lower than the replacement ink bottles, as a certain amount of ink is consumed to fill into the print head during setup (charging the print head initially). Page yield is the estimated value based on Canon individual test method using the ISO/IEC 24712 chart and continuous printing simulation with the replacement ink bottles after initial setup. Page yield of color inks is an average yield of cyan, magenta and yellow inks combined. Page yield varies significantly depending on content printed, ink levels maintained in all four reservoirs, and other factors. Up to 6,000 (black)/7,700 (color) printed page yields are approximate using `default printing mode’, up to 8,300 (black)/7,700 (color) printed page yields are approximate using economy printing mode’ via Windows/Mac OS driver or printer copy setting, based off document pages printed. A full set of MegaTank GI-21 ink bottles (pigment black, cyan, magenta, yellow) is equivalent to 30 each standard capacity Black (PG-260) and Color (CL-261, composed of cyan, magenta and yellow) ink cartridges sold individually based on print yield. Ink value savings based on MSRP (USD) of stated equivalent ink cartridges as of February 2023.

4Paper types NOT supported for borderless printing are as follows: Envelope, High Resolution Paper, T-Shirt Transfer and Photo Stickers. The maximum borderless printing size is 8.5”x11”.

5Document print speeds are the averages of ESAT in Office Category Test for the default simplex mode, ISO/IEC 24734. Print speed may vary depending on system configuration, interface, software, document complexity, print mode, page coverage, type of paper used etc. See www.usa.canon.com/ipm for additional details.

CONTACT: Robert Luckett Canon USA 631 330 5205 rluckett@cusa.canon.com