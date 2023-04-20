The new lens combines the flexibility of a zoom lens with the quality of a telephoto lens

Canon RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM lens Answering the Calls from Photojournalists and Professional Level Customers – Canon RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM lens

MELVILLE, NY, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced the launch of the RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM lens, answering calls from photojournalists and professional level customers for a modern 300mm f/2.8 equivalent lens.

“This lens is an absolute game changer! It gives you the most incredible range, but without sacrificing the f/2.8 aperture. To have this kind of performance at your fingertips is incredible!” Roberto Valenzuela, fashion and wedding photographer

For decades, the 300mm f/2.8 telephoto lens has been an industry standard for photojournalists, professionals, and aspiring enthusiast photographers due to its outstanding image quality, excellent speed for indoor shooting, and relatively light weight for hand-holding. Now, with the launch of the RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM, Canon delivers the flexibility of a zoom lens design with the truly outstanding quality of a 300mm f/2.8 L-series telephoto lens. Exceeding the reach and potential of traditional 70-200mm lenses, and adding zoom flexibility to its Canon EF 300mm f/2.8L IS predecessor, the RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM lens brings new value to customers with the following features:

Wide Focal Range— 100-300mm range

100-300mm range Extended Zoom— Optional RF1.4x and 2x extenders are supported with this lens, enabling a zoom range of up to 600mm

Optional RF1.4x and 2x extenders are supported with this lens, enabling a zoom range of up to 600mm Spectacular Image Quality— f/2.8 constant wide aperture; Fluorite Aspherical and UD-glass design

f/2.8 constant wide aperture; Fluorite Aspherical and UD-glass design Reliable Stabilization— Up to 5.5 stops correction with in-lens Optical Image Stabilization and up to 6.0 stops correction with in-body coordinated Image Stabilization (CIPA standard)

Up to 5.5 stops correction with in-lens Optical Image Stabilization and up to 6.0 stops correction with in-body coordinated Image Stabilization (CIPA standard) Weather and Dust Resistant— Durable in various environmental conditions

Durable in various environmental conditions Compact and Lightweight Design—Despite capabilities to zoom over 300mm, this lens is unusually lightweight, just barely heavier than the EF300mm f/2.8L IS II

“I love this lens! It’s incredibly lightweight, versatile, and sharp. Toss on the 2x extender and you can snipe gorgeous frames at a distance, especially with the built in image stabilizer. This lens is going to change the game for live concerts, weddings, and so much more.”

Ben Hagarty, Grammy award-winning cinematographer

This telephoto zoom lens is ideal for professionals who use a Canon EOS R3, EOS R5 or EOS R6 Mark II full-frame mirrorless camera, but can also be a catalyst for users who have developed into serious, aspirational enthusiasts and are looking to step beyond their traditional telephoto lens experience. Best use cases include, but are not limited to, indoor sports, motorsports, outdoor fashion, video and cinema, photojournalism and theater work. For high-level shooters and videographers particularly working in low-light settings and seeking a hand-holdable solution, this lens provides the total answer.

​​

Price & Availability

​​​​​​​The Canon RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM lens is expected to be available in May for an estimated retail price of $9,499.00*. For more information, please visit usa.canon.com

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Number of patents for 2021 are based on figures released by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services. Figures for 2005 to 2020 are based on information issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

* Specifications, availability and prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

Attachment

Canon RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM lens

CONTACT: Eloise Pisano Canon U.S.A., Inc. 516-316-7237 episano@cusa.canon.com