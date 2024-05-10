MELVILLE, N.Y., May 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is providing the Ryan Seacrest Foundation with digital imaging equipment such as digital cameras, lenses, and printers for the Seacrest Studios at pediatric hospitals throughout the country.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers, named Seacrest Studios, within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television, and new media. RSF’s aim is to contribute positively to the healing process for children and their families during their stay by developing these centers to bring an uplifting spirit to the hospital community.

The foundation currently has 14 Seacrest Studios at pediatric hospitals nationwide. The foundation opened three studios last year, including a studio at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in Queens, NY, a short distance from Canon USA’s North American Headquarters in Melville, NY. The grand opening event was in September 2023, and Canon representatives were able to attend the festivities and meet with members and support staff from the foundation.

The Canon equipment provided to the studios will support the patient’s creative abilities and help to produce content that will be shared throughout the Seacrest Studios network. Canon camera and lens equipment provided to the studios include Canon EOS R Full-Frame Mirrorless Cameras such as the EOS R3, EOS R5, EOS R6 Mark II, and EOS R7, high-end Canon RF L-Series Lenses such as RF28-70mm F2 L USM, RF15-35mm F2.8L IS USM, and RF70-200mm F2.8 L IS USM. In addition, Canon provided printing solutions to the studios, including MEGATANK desktop printers, SELPHY wireless compact photo printers, and IVY CLIQ camera and mini photo printers.

“Canon is honored to partner with the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to provide equipment to Seacrest Studios across the country,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “As a digital imaging company, it was natural to partner with an organization such as the Ryan Seacrest Foundation that provides hands-on opportunities with our equipment to so many children to help lift their spirits. The company is excited to see the creative content the children produce, as well as the interns and studio teams who run the Seacrest Studios.”

“We are thrilled to have the support of Canon and grateful for their generous donation of state-of-the-art equipment,” said Meredith Seacrest Leach, executive director and COO, Ryan Seacrest Foundation. “Their gift provides our studios with leading resources to capture high-quality content and allows our studio staff, interns, and patients to gain skills using premier technology.”

Canon is looking forward to working alongside the Ryan Seacrest Foundation to help support with equipment for future openings of new Seacrest Studios, in addition to providing updated equipment to the existing studios.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa .

About The Ryan Seacrest Foundation

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation (RSF) is a non-profit 501(c)(3) dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused initiatives. RSF’s primary initiative is to build broadcast media centers — Seacrest Studios — within pediatric hospitals for patients to explore the creative realms of radio, television and new media. Founded in 2009, RSF currently has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Memphis, Nashville, Orange County, Orlando, Philadelphia and Washington D.C, Queens and Salt Lake City. A new studio is slated to open at Children’s Hospital New Orleans in 2026. For more information, visit www.ryanseacrestfoundation.org.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

