Spectral Analysis and HD 76 High Definition Offer New Insights to Support Interventional Procedures

Tustin, California, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., a global leader in innovative diagnostic imaging technology, is proud to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hybrid Angio-CT technology at RSNA 2022. Pushing the capabilities of its Alphenix 4D CT system, CMSU announces the integration of the world’s first Deep Learning Spectral CT reconstruction and HD 76 high-definition imaging. The HD 76 high-definition detector provides more than twice the spatial resolution of conventional flat panel detectors, helping clinicians see fine details in complex interventional procedures.

Designed to take imaging capabilities to a whole new level, Deep Learning Spectral CT reconstruction offers automatically-generated monochromatic images, material-specific reconstruction, and iodine maps—requiring no additional effort or training for technologists. The fully integrated interactive spectral analysis is also available through advanced applications developed on the Vitrea platform. This provides a rich array of information to the interventional team within one room and by one system.

“We’ve continually innovated the Hybrid Angio-CT technology since we built the world’s first Hybrid Angio-CT system 30 years ago,” said Satrajit Misra, Senior VP and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. “Our technology meets the evolving needs of healthcare professionals, enhancing workflow and enabling our customers to prioritize clinical decisions for patients. Coupled with the unparalleled flexible C-arm, the Alphenix 4D CT offers the highest resolution on the market. It also enables fast switching between CT and Angio during complex interventional procedures without transferring patients between rooms. We are proud that Canon Medical’s Hybrid Angio-CT system is adopted globally to support patient care in the fields of interventional radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurosurgery, trauma and other specialties.”

Deep Learning Spectral CT reconstruction is an upgrade option for Alphenix 4D CT customers with Aquilion ONE/Genesis Edition CT scanners. HD 76 high-definition detector is also available for all Alphenix customers with a 12×12” or 12×16” detector.

Canon Medical invites RSNA registrants to our corporate lunch and learn symposium on November 30, 2022, during the RSNA 2022 Annual Meeting. The theme of the symposium is “Continuing the 30-year journey transforming global patient care using Angio-CT and into the next frontier of advanced CT imaging.” Attendees gain exclusive insights into the unique and novel uses of Hybrid Angio-CT and Spectral CT in Interventional Radiology/Oncology/Cardiology. The pioneer of Hybrid Angio-CT, Professor Yasuaki Arai, MD, PhD, FSIR, FCIRSE from the National Cancer Center in Japan, and other world-renowned experts in interventional radiology and advanced CT imaging, including Dr. Sanjeeva P. Kalva, MD, MBBS, FSIR, FCIRSE, from Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Dinesh K. Kalra, MD, FACC, FNLA, FSCCT, FSCMR, from the University of Louisville Department of Medicine and Professor Mathias Prokop, MD, PhD, from Radboud University Nijmegen. For more information, please visit: https://us.medical.canon/news/events/rsna/promo/angiography/lunch-and-learn/.

About Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc.

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, molecular imaging, ultrasound, X-ray, and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Canon Medical Systems’ website: https://us.medical.canon/

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features. At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust, and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon/

