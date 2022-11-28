Utilization solution analyzes DICOM and HL7 data from every exam every day to help providers increase patient access and quality while lowering costs

Tustin, California, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hospitals and Imaging Centers face increasing demands on their operational and capital budgets along with higher patient expectations and regulatory requirements. To meet the need for increased visibility to asset utilization, staff productivity and performance analytics, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. has partnered with Glassbeam to offer Clinsights™ utilization Analytics – a breakthrough solution for comprehensive multi-vendor, multi-modality performance visibility in a single pane.

Canon service customers will now be able to gain access to fleet-wide utilization reporting powered by Glassbeam Clinsights™, to view detailed asset utilization and productivity measures across their entire fleet of systems and modalities. With a rich set of KPIs, drill downs and filtering, this SaaS solution enables in-depth examination based on procedure type, procedure duration, uptime, and idle time to monitor operations and identify performance improvement opportunities. Utilization Analytics also provides insights to improve referral capture, enhance operational efficiency and increase patient access/satisfaction.

Glassbeam Clinsights™ is a cloud-based, vendor agnostic solution which analyzes DICOM and HL7 data for every exam, every day and can scale to include all OEM solutions and imaging modalities in a single pane of glass. Canon Secure Analytics provides a turnkey solution including all hardware and software with installation. Security is provided by continuous monitoring via a Barracuda NextGen firewall and Glassbeam NIST compliant cloud security. Continuous updates are provided through the Canon Control Center.

“At Canon Medical, our priority is to support our customers and their patients by providing service support and digital solutions that help them address the challenges of today’s healthcare environment, including operational efficiency and productivity,” said Dominic Smith, vice president, Service Field and Sales, Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. He went on to say, “With Clinsights™ from Glassbeam, we provide our customers insights about how they are using all of their imaging systems to enhance efficiencies which benefit their organization and patients alike.”

Puneet Pandit, Co-founder and CEO of Glassbeam said, “We are proud as a team to partner with Canon Medical Systems USA to bring the unique capabilities of Clinsights™ Utilization Analytics to the healthcare industry. This partnership is poised to change how imaging systems are both maintained and utilized, increasing uptime and maximizing utilization so caregivers can focus on patients and provide superior care within their healthcare facilities.”

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation



Canon Medical offers a full range of medical imaging solutions, including CT, Diagnostic and Interventional X-Ray, Ultrasound, and MR, and a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort and safety features.

We work hand in hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research community. We build strong relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together as one, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

About Glassbeam

Glassbeam is a pioneer in data and predictive analytics for connected medical machines that bring structure and meaning to complex data generated from a heterogeneous fleet of medical equipment. Only Glassbeam’s patented cloud-based platform is designed to transform and analyze multi-structured data, delivering powerful solutions for enhancing machine uptime and utilization for organizations such as Canon Medical Systems USA, MultiCare Health System, Brown’s Medical Imaging, Renovo Solutions, Agiliti Health, Harris Health and US Radiology Specialists. For more information, visit www.glassbeam.com.

Clinsights ™ is a trademark of Glassbeam.

CONTACT: Olivia Duarte Canon Medical Systems USA (800) 421-1968 oduarte@us.medical.canon