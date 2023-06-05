Melville, NY, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc., has published the Canon Sustainability Report 2023 via the company’s official website, in order to provide its various stakeholders with an understanding of its sustainability-oriented initiatives. The Canon Sustainability Report 2023 (English edition) is available here: https://global.canon/en/csr/report/index.html

As standards for disclosing sustainability-related information continue to evolve, this year’s Sustainability Report follows the International Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) guidelines revised in 2021, listing major challenges regarding environmental and social impact, organized by priority. In addition, through dialogue with entities based outside Japan, the company aims to provide a wealth of information in its Sustainability Report. Furthermore, Canon Inc. aims to expand the disclosed data regarding its human resource strategies, as well as improve the reliability of its environmental data1, which has been verified by third-party auditors2.

Until last year, the Canon Sustainability Report also included the Canon Integrated Report, which contains information on the company’s business performance, financial health, environmental, social, and corporate governances (ESGs), and other related content. As of this year, the Canon Sustainability Report and the Canon Integrated Report have been published separately, with the former focusing on Canon’s sustainability related initiatives. With this change, Canon aims to provide readers with more valuable information on content relevant to their interests.

Third party auditing by LRQA Limited.

https://global.canon/en/environment/third-party-guarantee.html

2Disclosed data regarding human capital and environmental data can be accessed via the following website:

https://global.canon/en/sustainability/report/pdf/data-2023-e.pdf

