Steven Giuliano and Stephen Frank promoted to new roles effective New Year’s Day

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., is proud to announce new executive promotions, effective January 1, 2024. Steven Giuliano has been promoted to executive vice president, Administration, and Stephen Frank has been promoted to senior vice president/general manager, Business Operations/IT and Business Process Reengineering (BPR).

These new appointments represent Canon’s strong commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed, further solidifying Canon’s position as a leader in digital solutions.

“I am excited to announce the promotions of Steven Giuliano and Stephen Frank and look forward to seeing them build on their great success with the company,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. “Both bring tremendous experience and dedication to their new roles, and I am looking forward to seeing how they use their sharp skills and visionary thinking to help Canon Solutions America maintain its status as an industry leader.”

Steven Giuliano was promoted from his previous role as senior vice president, Finance, Accounting and General Affairs, where he directed the financial planning, accounting, budget, and general affairs activities for Canon Solutions America. Giuliano, who has more than 35 years of experience in pricing, contracts, accounting operations, and financial reporting and analysis, joined Canon in 2002 as a director of finance. He was promoted to vice president, Business Operations, in 2015 and was named senior vice president, Finance, Accounting and General Affairs, in 2022.

Stephen Frank manages Canon Solutions America’s Business Operations/IT teams along with the BPR division. Since joining Canon in 1998, where he served as director of Business Controlling, Frank has moved up the ranks and was elevated to the role of vice president of Central Zone Operations in 2017, overseeing operational activities of several teams in areas such as order processing, order management, and other sales, services, and product support functions.

