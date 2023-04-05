Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems A new collaboration between Canon Solutions America, Inc. and Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems (Kongsberg PCS) makes Canon Solutions America an authorized dealer of Kongsberg’s fastest and most productive cutting platforms in its portfolio, the C24 and C64 digital finishing solutions.

MELVILLE, N.Y., April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A new collaboration between Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., and Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems (Kongsberg PCS) was announced today, making Canon Solutions America an authorized dealer of Kongsberg’s fastest and most productive cutting platforms in its portfolio, the C24 and C64 digital finishing solutions.

The Kongsberg C24 and Kongsberg C64 digital finishing solutions (both cutting and routing/milling) are designed to meet the increasing demands of the packaging, sign and display, environmental graphics, and corrugated industries. With their advanced features and capabilities, the Kongsberg C24 and C64 digital finishing/cutting platforms will help provide Canon Solutions America customers with elevated accuracy and versatility.

“We are thrilled to work with Kongsberg PCS and offer their market-leading cutting platforms to our customers,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America, Inc. “The Kongsberg C24 and C64 cutting platforms are a perfect addition to our Arizona, Colorado, Texas and dye sublimation printer portfolio, and we are confident that our customers will benefit from the advanced features and performance capabilities that these platforms offer.”

Kongsberg PCS will provide Canon Solutions America and its customers with sales, service, and support for the Kongsberg C24 and C64 platforms. Advanced production training for customers on operations and maintenance will also be included, in addition to ongoing technical and application support to help achieve optimal performance.

“As the world’s first diversified provider of digital finishing and CNC cutting machines, we are excited to work with Canon Solutions America and further expand our reach in the North American market,” said Matt Thackray, vice president and general manager of Kongsberg PCS Americas. “Canon Solutions America has a reputation for providing exceptional nationwide sales, service, and support for their large format printing customers, and we believe that this alliance will provide premium performance digital finishing solutions to their customers.”

The Kongsberg C24 and C64 cutting/routing/milling machines are now available for purchase through Canon Solutions America. For more information on the C24 and C64 platforms, visit www.csa.canon.com or contact your local Canon Solutions America representative.

About Kongsberg PCS

Established as a standalone business in 2021 after originally being founded in 1965 in Kongsberg, Norway, Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems (“Kongsberg PCS”) fuses passion, technology and creativity to provide best-in-class digital cutting and Computer Numerical Control (CNC) solutions through the two leading brands in the market: Kongsberg and MultiCam. The Kongsberg digital cutting range delivers the most robust and reliable solutions to packaging, signage, display and manufacturing markets worldwide, enabling businesses to produce faster, safer, and more efficiently without limiting imagination. The R&D facility is still located in Kongsberg, Norway, while the production site is in Brno, Czech Republic. The global head office and customer experience center are in Ghent, Belgium, with a North American head office in Ohio, USA. In August 2021 Kongsberg PCS acquired MultiCam Inc. creating the world’s first diversified provider of digital finishing and CNC cutting machines. Founded in 1989, MultiCam manufactures and distributes CNC cutting machines and digital finishing processes. The MultiCam product portfolio includes CNC routers, digital cutters, laser, plasma, and waterjet cutting machines—all made in the USA. MultiCam supplies innovative solutions for a multitude of industries and applications, from sign making to digital finishing, aerospace to automotive, sheet-metal to hardwoods, thermoform trimming to plastics fabrication, and more. Kongsberg Precision Cutting Systems is owned by OpenGate Capital, a private equity firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. To find out more, please visit www.kongsbergsystems.com or www.multicam.com.

About Canon Solutions America, Inc.

Canon Solutions America, Inc. provides industry leading enterprise, production, and large format printing solutions, supported by exceptional professional service offerings. Canon Solutions America, Inc. helps companies of all sizes discover ways to improve sustainability, increase efficiency, and control costs in conjunction with high volume, continuous feed, digital and traditional printing, and document management solutions. A wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., Canon Solutions America, Inc. is headquartered in Melville, NY and has sales and service locations across the U.S. For more information on Canon Solutions America, please visit csa.canon.com.

