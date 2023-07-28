Canon varioPRINT iX3200 utilized to print latest Anthology volumes for Drexel University-sponsored series

MELVILLE, N.Y., July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., sponsored the printing of the ninth Anthology from Writers Room, Drexel University’s university-community literary arts program. Featured in Anthology are works from TRIPOD, an intergenerational storytelling program supported by Canon Solutions America, where students from Drexel, Paul Robeson High School, and YouthBuild Philadelphia collaborate with older community residents, using writing and photography to document their experiences of life in Philadelphia.

Drexel, located in Philadelphia, held a release party for Anthology, which was printed by Copy General on the Canon varioPRINT iX3200.This marked the sixth year that Canon equipment was used to print Anthology, with volumes eight and nine being printed simultaneously this year.

Copy General, in business since the 1970s, operates high-tech digital printing facilities with the ability to deliver to all 50 states. It was amongst the first companies to eschew printing presses and adopt a totally digital approach and sources its paper stock from renewable paper farms located within the United States.

In addition, Writers Room recently opened the exhibition Seeing Philadelphia at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts. Seeing Philadelphia presents views of the city in prints, drawings, photographs, paintings, and maps from the Atwater Kent Collection (AKC) paired with the photography and writing of students and community members who responded to these scenes. Streetscapes, bird’s-eye views, and other unique perspectives of photographs provide different ways for the public to see the city. More details can be found here.

The selection of AKC material is on display alongside images and writings produced by TRIPOD writers-in-residence. All exhibition images were made using Canon cameras, including the EOS 6D, EOS 5D Mark IV, and EOS Rebel SL2.

“Canon Solutions America is always looking for ways to inspire students from grade school to higher education while simultaneously leaving a positive impact on the communities in which we all work and live,” said Peter P. Kowalczuk, president, Canon Solutions America. “TRIPOD at Writers Room is an intergenerational storytelling program that aims to empower students with tools for storytelling, and in the case of the Seeing Philadelphia exhibition, offer a special way to celebrate the history and culture of the city. We are honored to partner with Drexel for this program and look forward to future exhibitions.”

The TRIPOD program at Writers Room began in 2017 when representatives from Canon Solutions America and Drexel University met to discuss opportunities to work together with the West Philadelphia community, as well as with Drexel students. Born from that meeting was the idea of combining and enhancing existing initiatives, such as Canon Solutions America’s Future Authors Project and Drexel’s Writers Room, as well as engaging with local high schools.

“Canon Solutions America has supported the TRIPOD program since its inception in 2017,” said Rachel Wenrick, Founding Director of Writers Room and Executive Director for Arts & Civic Innovation in Drexel’s Office of University & Community Partnerships. “What we’ve created in real partnership has become core to Writers Room, and to all our work.”

