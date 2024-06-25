Francis McMahon Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. earned a 2024 Champion of Education Award from the Graphic Communications Scholarship Foundation

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For his efforts in advocating on behalf of the digital printing and publishing industry, Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America, Inc. earned a 2024 Champion of Education Award from the Graphic Communications Scholarship Foundation (GCSF).

Throughout his time with Canon Solutions America, a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., McMahon has continuously advocated for educational opportunities for print service providers and future printing professionals.

“Developing the industry’s next generation of leaders is important for ensuring a promising future,” McMahon said. “I am proud to accept this award and hope that it can serve as a call to action for us all to ensure that we are thinking of young professionals and helping to equip them with the tools they will need to thrive in and advance our industry.”

Canon Solutions America supports the GCSF Scholarship Foundation, working with the all-volunteer, nonprofit entity that has been awarding scholarships to students and organizations since 2002.

McMahon accepted the Champion of Education Award during the GCSF Scholarship Award Ceremony in New York on June 24. The event also featured the presentations of scholarships and grants to 13 students from graphic communications institutions that promote career development within the discipline, with those students also enjoying networking opportunities throughout the evening.

McMahon’s speech closed the formal part of the evening, offering advice to students about maintaining a positive attitude and the importance of humility and kindness and working to do the right thing.

