MELVILLE, N.Y., April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Support for two-sided and variable data printing – plus new templates – are among the enhanced features for the online version of PosterArtist, it was announced by Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions. Additionally, version 1.1 can offer a way to improve value by featuring automatic photo color correction, provisional registration of templates and enhancements for sharing content via Google Drive.

PosterArtist, designed for all levels of users to create professional-looking posters, flyers, banners and signage, can provide additional options for creativity while offering flexibility in regards to printing options. Finished designs can be printed on Canon’s imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX series of multifunction printers, the imagePROGRAF series of large-format printers, and the PIXMA home printer series in addition to MAXIFY printers and imageCLASS and imagePRESS models.

The latest version can support two-sided printing, facilitating the creation of items such as flyers for retails stores or menus, among many potential projects. Additionally, the variable printing function can assist in efficiently printing items such as certificates, where the contents of each sheet can be changed by importing text data from an Excel file.

The auto photo fix function enables an efficient editing process, applying auto-color correction, backlight corrections and fixes for lack of exposure, among others. Color tones and photo brightness can be automatically adjusted to aid in the creation of original designs.

Expanded templates and clip art can benefit a variety of users, both business and private, while also providing ways for unified two-sided designs and variable printing for customized pieces.

The easy-to-use PosterArtist application offers prepopulated templates in various categories, including education, business, health, travel, hospitality and many others that the user can customize to fit their needs, using just a few clicks. Please visit here for more information.

To learn more about how PosterArtist can help expand your creativity and productivity please join one of the offered webex opportunities:

Thursday, April 6, 2023 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Eastern Time

Or

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Eastern Time

Specifications and availability subject to change without notice.

*Microsoft Excel is a separate offering subject to third party terms and conditions.

