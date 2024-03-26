ENERGY STAR Award Canon U.S.A., Inc. has been named a 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence by the EPA.

MELVILLE, N.Y.,, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Demonstrating exemplary commitment and dedication to leadership in energy efficiency, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, garnered recognition as a 2024 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year award winner for Sustained Excellence from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Reserved for ENERGY STAR partners who demonstrate outstanding leadership in energy efficiency, the Sustained Excellence designation was again earned by Canon, which was cited for their efforts in working to improve the energy efficiency of its products.

The recognition exemplifies Canon’s leading contributions and strategic partnership with ENERGY STAR for more than 30 years offering more than 200 ENERGY STAR certified products and further demonstrates Canon’s commitment to its Kyosei philosophy. The award also marks the ninth consecutive time (2016-present) that Canon has won the esteemed Partner of the Year Award.

“It is an honor for Canon to once again earn an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence,” said Shinya Fukuda, vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A. Inc. “To earn continuous recognition for nine consecutive years for our commitment and dedication to energy efficiency is very meaningful as we continue to apply our Kyosei philosophy in working to fulfill our company’s mission while simultaneously respecting the environment.”

Each year, the ENERGY STAR program honors a select group of businesses and organizations that have made outstanding contributions in energy efficiency. ENERGY STAR award winners demonstrate dedication to leadership in the production, sale, and adoption of energy-efficient products, homes, buildings, services, and strategies.

Winners are selected from a network of thousands of ENERGY STAR partners. For a complete list of 2024 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR’s impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

