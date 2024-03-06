Canon Honored for 9th Consecutive Year by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers

Melville, NY, March 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce it has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2024. Forbes and Statista Inc. announced Canon’s inclusion in this prestigious ranking of companies, and the list is now live on the Forbes website. This is the 9th year in a row Canon has been included on America’s Best Employers’ list.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best Midsize Employers for 2024 based on independent surveys of more than 170,000 American employees working for companies with between 1,000 and 5,000 workers in the United States. Survey respondents rated their employer, and asked if they would recommend their company to others. Out of thousands of employers that were evaluated, 400 were recognized.

“We are honored to receive this outstanding accolade as one of our country’s best midsize employers,” said Isao “Sammy” Kobayashi, president and CEO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The recognition reinforces Canon’s reputation as a company that provides excellent employment opportunities.”

New to the survey methodology this year was data from the past three years, with more recent data weighted more heavily, to better identify companies that have been rated well consistently over time. According to Forbes, these employers have distinguished themselves for their ability to keep their employees happy and engaged.

For careers and job openings at Canon, please visit here. For more information about Canon U.S.A., visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2023 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

