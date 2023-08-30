Canon wins awards in both the Technology and Output segments, across various categories such as Roll-to-Roll, UV/Latex Flatbed, and Technological Innovation

Pinnacle Product Award 2023 Badge Pinnacle Product Award 2023 Badge

Canon Arizona 1300 XTF Canon Arizona 1300 XTF

Melville, NY, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized once again in the annual PRINTNG United Alliance Pinnacle Awards, winning six coveted Pinnacle Products Awards and one Pinnacle Technology Award for 2023.

The Colorado M-series was the winner in the Roll-to-Roll/Hybrid/Flatbed new technology category, while the Arizona 135 GT, 1380 GTF, 1380 XTF, 2380 GTF and 2380 XTF made a clean sweep by winning each of their five respective UV/Latex Flatbed categories. Additionally, Canon also won the Pinnacle Technology Award for the recently launched Canon UVgel White Ink.

“We are thrilled to be recognized once again for our efforts in advancing printing technology and providing businesses with solutions that empower their creativity and productivity. These awards are a testament to Canon’s ongoing dedication to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “The Canon Colorado and Arizona product lines are strong, and we are confident that they can help transform the way businesses approach printing and imaging tasks.”

Product Award Winners

RTR/hybrid/flatbed new technology Canon Colorado M-Series

UV/Latex Flatbed (under $100K) Canon Arizona 135 GT

UV/Latex Flatbed ($100K – $200K) Canon Arizona 1380 GTF

UV/Latex Flatbed + White ($100K – $200K) Canon Arizona 1380 GTF

UV/Latex Flatbed ($200K – $500K) Canon Arizona 2380 XTF

UV/Latex Flatbed + White ($200K – $500K) Canon Arizona 2380 XTF

Technology Award Winner

Canon UVgel White Ink

The Pinnacle Product Awards are a prestigious recognition in the imaging industry, acknowledging products that exhibit exceptional performance, innovation, and value. Canon’s performance in these awards underscores its position as a leader in the field, consistently delivering products that shape the future of imaging technology. Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that are commercially available in 2023. This year, over 160 entries across 58 categories, covering analog, digital, output and non-output technologies, were judged by a highly qualified panel of experts from the printing industry.

Output devices were judged based on reports generated by measuring color charts and then comparing them to industry specifications.

“The Pinnacle Technology Award competition represents technologies that are truly innovative and most likely to have a significant impact among commercial hardware, software, consumables, and industrial and screen equipment. One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges base their decisions on objective criteria,” said Dawn Nye, Program Manager for Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance. “This year, the competition was fierce and, with outstanding entries like the Colorado and Arizona, the judges had their work cut out for them.”

These award-winning solutions, along with Canon’s other innovative production print solutions and large-format technology, will be on display at PRINTING United Expo from October 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Canon’s booth #B4033.

For more information about Canon’s award-winning products and technologies, please visit www.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

