Melville, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the imagePROGRAF TC-20M, a new large-format, multifunction, 4-color pigment inkjet printer supporting both roll paper and cut-sheet media. Educators, retail shop owners, hospitality staff, graphic designers, side hustlers, office employees and more can easily print a wide variety of vivid, original large print materials such as posters and banners in just a few short steps. Plus, users can breathe life into smaller printed originals (such as hand drawings, diagrams and flyers) via the printer’s “enlarge copy” feature, for a variety of applications, from visual learning, to creative review, to media and advertising.

Examples of industries that can benefit from the imagePROGRAF TC-20M include:

Education

School districts and private schools will benefit from the imagePROGRAF TC-20M printer as an educational tool to help teachers improve learning and retention in the classroom. Large visual aids can be printed and displayed throughout classrooms and hallways, plus teachers can enlarge student drawings, sketches and worksheets to bring classwork and student masterpieces to life. The TC-20M is compact and can fit in virtually any classroom or administrative office, and replacement Canon ink supplies are affordable for budget-strapped districts.

Retail Shops

Retail shop owners will benefit from the agility of the imagePROGRAF TC-20M for in-store promotion and merchandising. Store signage and eye-catching promotional materials can be easily produced in minutes for window and in-store displays without the need to outsource. The ability to enlarge smaller original printed or hand-written flyers offers further flexibility to quick promote clearance sales and new arrival items to help maximize store revenue. A repeat copy function1 even allows the replication of an original copied image onto roll paper up to A1 paper size, including gift wrap paper for in-store gift services.

Restaurants

Restaurant owners will enjoy the flexibility offered by the imagePROGRAF TC-20M printer. Large poster-sized menus (and “post-worthy” meal art) can be easily printed (and smaller menus and food pictures enlarged) for outside and window displays to help grab passers-by. The enlarge copy feature offers the ability to quickly communicate and promote daily chef specials and other menu rotations to accommodate changing available ingredients.

Travel agencies, museums and libraries, art studios and craft stores, religious organizations and graphic design shops are other industries that can benefit from the TC-20M printer.

The compact, desktop printer is the first Canon imagePROGRAF large-format model equipped with an integrated contact imaging sensor (CIS) flatbed scanner that assists in digitizing originals (to cloud or USB), as well as offering the ability to produce enlarged copies of letter-size originals without the use of a computer. The TC-20M is designed for use in almost any environment, even merchants working from home. It can print the most common document and poster sizes, up to 24” x 36” (ARCH D).

“The imagePROGRAF TC-20M is emblematic of how Canon is committed to delivering valuable products that meet the needs of today’s productive and creative workforce,” said Shuji “Steve” Suda, vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Thanks to technology advances, we can now offer even novice users the ability to produce and digitize their own large graphics, or even enlarge originals, to serve a wide range of needs, through a product that is designed to simplify the user experience and make it accessible at a more affordable price point. This product is a real game-changer.”

Core features of the imagePROGRAF TC-20M include:

Big performance; small footprint

With a compact body and space-saving design, the printer can be placed on a desk or shelf, affording large-format printing capabilities even in tight spaces. All print-related operations can be performed from the front of the unit, including setting the roll or cut sheet media, receiving printed materials, refilling ink and replacing maintenance cartridges. The printer is equipped with a standard auto sheet feeder, facilitating copying and printing of various sizes including A3 and A4 on one machine. Roll and cut sheet paper can be loaded simultaneously, with the printer driver able to distinguish and select the correct paper source. The optional desktop basket “BU-06” can be used to catch printed materials when used on a desk or shelf.

Print without a PC

Directly print PDF and JPEG files with the imagePROGRAF TC-20 M using a USB drive – no computer needed. The printer’s panel screen displays previews of selected files, making it convenient to see what is being printed. In addition to the enlarge copy feature, a repeat copy function is available, which enables the repeated placement of a copied image onto roll paper up to A1 paper size, including wrapping paper for retail gifting applications.

Bang for your buck

A large-capacity ink tank system (bundled 70ml per color) benefits users by reducing frequency of needing to refill. Ink slots are color coded to prevent incorrect filling. Pigment ink improves durability, provides water and UV light resistance, reduces smudging and offers color stability.

Free design software available

Easily create posters and flyers using the PosterArtist web application – choose from a variety of templates, and modify text and images to create an original design. Variable data printing is possible via a simple Excel import for personalized batch printing. In addition, new templates have been included for a wide range of applications, both business-oriented (i.e. menus and flyers) and personal (i.e. photo collages and calendars).

Environmentally conscious

Currently rated Gold by the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT)2 – this is the first Canon large-format printer to earn the rating. It achieves low power consumption of just 26W (during operation) and 1.9W (in standby), and utilizes refillable ink bottles, helping to reduce waste.

Availability

The imagePROGRAF TC-20 M complements the previously announced imagePROGRAF TC-20 single function 24” desktop model and is available for purchase directly through Canon and via select retailers and resellers for an MSRP of $995*.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1Requires firmware version 1.01 or above.

2Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool. An environmental assessment system established by GEC (the Green Electronics Council), American NPO, for the purpose of developing and promoting the market for environmentally friendly products.

*Availability and specifications subject to change without notice. All prices are set by dealers and may vary.

