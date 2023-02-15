The next generation of the varioPRINT 140 series monochrome production printers offers the ability to produce high-quality applications with the flexibility to help meet business needs.

The varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ The varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ production printer combines flexibility for business and workflow, engineered to provide years of reliable monochrome print performance while delivering consistent productivity and quality applications.

MELVILLE, N.Y.,, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — To help provide reliable monochrome print performance in light-to-mid-volume production printing environments, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, announced today the availability of the varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ production printers. The latest edition of the varioPRINT 140 series combines flexibility for business and workflow, engineered to provide years of reliable monochrome print performance while delivering consistent productivity and quality applications.

Printed communications remain an important part of business communications for both businesses and consumers. Black-and-white print remains a key portion of these communications, with more than 200 billion digital black and white impressions printed in the United States alone last year.1

Handling an average of up to 800,000 letter-size impressions-per-month – and a peak of up to 2.3 million letter-sized impressions-per-month – the varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ printers can contribute to meeting tight deadlines and quick turnarounds between jobs by working to reduce unexpected interruptions with early warnings and maintenance planning. Available in three-speed versions, varioPRINT 115/130/140 QUARTZ offers speeds of up to 115/130/140 letter-sized images per minute.

The varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ printers now joins the varioPRINT 6000 series TITAN digital production presses in offering flexible speed licensing with the optional Speed Pass Program, which gives users the power to upgrade system speed to assist in handling peak workloads without a significant, long-term investment in new equipment, helping to reduce paying for overtime or outsourcing. These upgrades are available on a temporary (30-day) or permanent basis, allowing print service providers to right-size their fleet to meet their current and future business needs.

“The varioPRINT 140 series monochrome digital production printers have proven to be a reliable and productive workhorse for our customers” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “We are excited about the increased flexibility the new varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ offers to help customers manage the changing production needs and optimize their print operations.”

The PRISMAsync printer server and the Scheduler helps boost productivity and efficiencies by enabling jobs to be planned up to eight hours in advance. The latest version of PRISMAsync also features PRISMAremote Manager’s new dynamic User Interface (UI), which enables print shop managers and operators to tailor the UI views of the printer workflow and schedules to best meet their operation and daily production flow.

PRISMAsync print server supports Adobe PDF Print Engine (APPE) as standard. APPE assists in providing fast RIPping of PDF documents and support for features such as variable data printing via PDF VT, page numbering, and realistic preview.

Supporting an array of Canon and third-party inline finishers, the varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ can produce a wide variety of applications finished inline, including folded sheets, punched sheets, stapled sets, and saddle stitched, square-spine, or wire bound booklets. The latest version of the optional Multi-Function Professional Puncher-C1 adds support for saddle punch and perforation.

The engine can also support copy, scan and edit functions for environments that contain both simple and complex copy needs. An input capacity of up to 4,000 letter-sized sheets for standard paper can be extended to up to 12,000 sheets of letter-size paper with the addition of optional external paper input modules with duo paper tray options installed. Color covers and inserts can also be added with the optional document insertion unit.

The small footprint for the varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ can be beneficial for inplant and print-service-providers with limited space, while its certifications by both ENERGY STAR® and EPEAT attest to its energy efficiency. The lower fusing temperature of DirectPress technology helps reduce energy consumption.

Low energy consumption can assist in extending Canon’s goals for greater sustainability. With no ozone emissions and virtually no toner waste, the low-noise varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ production printers help to provide a cleaner working environment. It also engineered to provide years of productive service.

The varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ monochrome production printers are currently scheduled to be available through Canon authorized dealers starting in April 2023.*

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years† and was one of Fortune Magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies in 2022. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Keypoint Intelligence; US On Demand Printing & Publishing Forecast: 2021-2026.

*Availability dates and specifications subject to change without notice.

The varioPRINT 140 series QUARTZ

