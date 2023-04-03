The Panel Showcased How Canon’s Pioneering AMLOS Solution is Turbocharging Hybrid Work Across Hollywood, the Enterprise, and More

Kohei Maeda, Advisor, New Business Development, Canon U.S.A., Inc. Kohei Maeda, Advisor, New Business Development, Canon U.S.A., Inc. Kicks Off Panel Discussion

The panel, “Mrs. Davis: The Future of Tech & Entertainment” in Session The panel, “Mrs. Davis: The Future of Tech & Entertainment” in Session

Melville, NY, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, introduced SXSW® 2023 attendees to a new reality of seamless and vibrant hybrid collaboration through AMLOS (Activate My Line Of Sight), its powerful software and camera solution designed to support modern hybrid meetings.

Canon U.S.A., in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter and Peacock’s new series, “Mrs. Davis,” hosted a panel discussion featuring Kohei Maeda, Advisor, New Business Development at Canon U.S.A., as well as Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez, the acclaimed creators, writers, and executive producers of the highly anticipated series. The panel, “Mrs. Davis: The Future of Tech & Entertainment” highlighted how AMLOS is uniquely suited for hybrid work in creative disciplines such as TV and film.

The conversation with Hernandez and Lindelof centered around the show’s creation, the core theme of technology’s influence on the world, and the creative process that went into developing Mrs. Davis during the pandemic, much like AMLOS. The panel was designed to start a conversation on the future of creativity with top creators, entertainment executives, and business leaders, and how the right technologies can help unlock new pathways for collaboration and success. Guests were also able to receive a demonstration of AMLOS after the panel.

During the panel, The Hollywood Reporter debuted a short video – pre-recorded and powered by Canon’s AMLOS – that featured in the conversation with Hernandez, Lindelof, and key craftspeople on the series as they unveiled key visuals related to the show’s production, such as storyboards, scripts, behind the scenes, costume designs, and more. This peek behind the curtain was all made possible through AMLOS, with its gesture control feature, allowing users to control the focus of Canon’s PTZ cameras with simple and intuitive hand movements. These PTZ cameras leverage Canon’s historical expertise in imaging technology to provide cinema-grade visuals for meetings.

“Canon’s collaboration with The Hollywood Reporter provided attendees with an opportunity to witness how Canon’s digital imaging and hybrid collaboration tools can empower today’s influential visionaries,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager of Canon U.S.A., Inc. “It is our goal to go beyond boundaries in 2023 by exploring the world through the lens of Canon’s powerful technology, continuously seeking creative ways to contribute to larger industry topics and conversations.”

Canon’s SXSW engagement comes on the heels of another notable entertainment partnership in celebration of AMLOS. At CES 2023 in January, Canon partnered with superstar director M. Night Shyamalan for an award-winning, immersive activation at CES celebrating his new film Knock at the Cabin.

Lindelof is a 3-time Emmy winner and the creator of shows like LOST, WATCHMEN and THE LEFTOVERS. Hernandez wrote for hit TV series THE BIG BANG THEORY and YOUNG SHELDON. SXSW is an annual conference in Austin, TX that celebrates the convergence of tech, film, music, education, and culture from March 10-19.

About MRS DAVIS

From the creative minds of Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and Damon Lindelof (LOST and Watchmen), comes an epic battle between “Mrs. Davis,” the world’s most powerful Artificial Intelligence and Simone, the nun devoted to destroying Her. Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) stars as Simone alongside Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven, Fahrenheit 451). Buckle up for a wild ride, the first four episodes of MRS. DAVIS premiere exclusively on Peacock on April 20, 2023, followed by new episodes airing weekly on Thursdays.

ABOUT THR

The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is a flagship entertainment media brand, offering in-depth reporting, analysis, unparalleled access, world-class photography and video, and feature exclusives in its award-winning weekly magazine and dynamic website. The Hollywood Reporter also boasts prestigious live events, industry-leading philanthropic, empowerment and diversity initiatives and hugely successful video series including “Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter,” which was nominated for a 2019 Daytime Emmy Award. In 2020, The Hollywood Reporter won the National Magazine Award for General Excellence, Special Interest, awarded by the American Society of Magazine Editors.

About Canon U.S.A. Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

###

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Attachments

Kohei Maeda, Advisor, New Business Development, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The panel, “Mrs. Davis: The Future of Tech & Entertainment” in Session

CONTACT: Nicole Canon U.S.A., Inc. 631-327-1108 niesan@cusa.canon.com