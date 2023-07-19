The Colorado 1630, Colorado 1650 devices and now the Colorado M-series are all approved for the 3M MCS Warranty program

Melville, NY, July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that 3M has recognized the remarkable quality of the Colorado M-series and includes its UVgel 460 white ink (which is an optional upgrade*) for approval in their 3M™ MCS™ Warranty program. This approval shows that 3M believes applications printed on the Colorado M-series in combination with the UVgel 460 and 3M’s approved media can achieve high quality standards. Applications covered by the 3M MCS Warranty include vehicle graphics, signs and displays, floor graphics, as well as transparent film and multilayer applications such as window graphics and many others.

To qualify for the approval, the Colorado M-series and its UVgel 460 inks including the optional white ink, in combination with a variety of 3M media, successfully passed a series of rigorous tests carried out under 3M’s stringent assessment conditions. Underpinned by the thorough testing of ink, printer and media combinations, including also 3M’s elaborate weathering technology, the 3M MCS Warranty can give both print service providers and their customers confidence that their images can perform as expected for the intended lifetime of the printed graphic.

Widely recognized as a de-facto industry standard and representing a comprehensive, all-inclusive warranty for finished graphics, the 3M MCS Warranty provides non-prorated protection for the graphic’s intended lifespan, including protection against fading, cracking, peeling, blistering, discoloration and many other aspects of graphic performance.

The Colorado M-series was launched earlier this year and is designed as a single, fully modular platform that can be configured to customers’ needs and grow with their business, with easy in-field upgrades.

The scalable series includes two base models (M3 and M5) offering a choice of output speeds, with the option to upgrade from one model to the other. Both printers can be easily upgraded to include white ink (M3W and M5W*).

The Colorado M-series is designed to be an amazingly productive 64-inch printer family and uses the unique UVgel ink technology which now also includes a white ink option. It incorporates many great aspects of alternative ink technologies, such as a large color gamut, excellent light fastness, certifications for indoor use and quick drying time, and the productivity and low-temperature printing process of UV.

The inclusion of a white UVgel ink for the 3M MCS Warranty program helps to maximize the scope for customers to benefit from UVgel’s renowned performance benefits for a wide spectrum of premium graphics – for example window graphics, labels, interior décor and many multi-layer applications

UVgel inks produce odorless, robust output suitable for indoor use, as well as being very durable for outdoor use. And with customers benefitting from zero VOC emissions, zero hazardous air pollutants and a low average ink usage of 6.4ml/m2 across the more than 3000 UVgel engines installed worldwide, UVgel has already proved itself to be a cost-efficient alternative for latex and eco-solvent technology.

“At 3M, we take great pride in offering graphics manufacturers an extensive range of premier printing solutions. Our relationship with Canon further strengthens our commitment to delivering top-notch quality, providing an enhanced warranty that reflects our dedication to customer success. This collaboration inspires confidence in the printed graphics industry, as we continue to strive for excellence and foster trust through our innovative offerings,” said Woonsik Shim, Vice President, Graphics and Personal Auto Business, 3M Commercial Solutions Division.

“With our revolutionary UV gel technology at its core, the new Colorado M-series represents a groundbreaking achievement for our company. With its ability to easily handle high-margin white ink applications through an easy upgrade, the Colorado M-series is an amazing addition to the market,” said Shinichi “Sam” Yoshida, executive vice president and general manager, Canon U.S.A., Inc. “Securing the prestigious 3M MCS warranty for the M-series is a testament to our long-term strategic vision of transforming the production of wide format graphics and other applications. Through collaboration with esteemed industry partners like 3M, we are committed to expanding the options available to print service providers in this dynamic market. By harnessing the power of UV gel technology, we aim to showcase the remarkable difference it can make for our valued customers.”

More information can be found on Canon’s Large format portal graphiPLAZA: https://graphiplaza.cpp.canon/hardware/colorado/

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, our 93,000 employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M’s creative solutions to the world’s problems at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $30.3 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), as of 2022 has ranked in the top-five overall in U.S. patents granted for 37 consecutive years†. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit us at www.usa.canon.com and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA.

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

Specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

*White ink upgrade requires an additional print head, licenses and installation by a Canon authorized technician.

